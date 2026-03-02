What is the new AI nail polish kit that changes your nail colours in seconds?

Stepping out of a nail salon only to regret the colour may soon be a thing of the past. iPolish, an American beauty-tech company, located in Florida, has created what can be considered ‘world's first digital colour-changing nail polish’. The AI nail polish kit was launched at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
The AI nail polish kit consists of a set of acrylic nails that are capable of connecting to a cellular application. Through the app, users can pick from over 400 colours. When you select a shade on the app, you place the nail into the iPolish Magic Wand. Within seconds, the nail will have changed colour. You can redo it as many times as you like. Because there is no nail polish remover and no drying time, you can go from work-friendly colours to funky shades in seconds.
According to the company, the nails are made of non-toxic materials. Individuals who have other electronic devices or pacemakers or have a sensitivity to any form of electronics should seek medical advice before using it.
The comment boxes are filled with a lot of questions, suggestions, and excitement. One person said, “Hi I’m obsessed! However I have smaller nail beds and prefer a shorter nail. Do you have other sizes in development ?” Another person enquired, “At the moment I only see 2 shapes on the website, squoval and short ballerina. Will there be new shapes ? Namely medium almond?” Another person said, “Very intrigued to give these a shot! ❤️” and one Instagram user commented, “Stoppp I’m obsessed but if I ordered it now would it really only ship in June ?! I want to order it so baddd.”
According to the company, the colour choice will remain for minutes, hours or even days based on the individual. If customers want to switch colours again, they can do that by selecting another colour in the mobile app and placing their fingernails in the wand again.
The iPolish AI nail polish kit contains several sizes of press on acrylics, an iPolish Magic Wand, a USB-C charging cable, bonding glue, and a quick clear top coat. You'll find a few basic nail tools in your kit as well including a cuticle pusher, buffer, and wipe. Inside the kit, there is a QR code which will give you access to the app. The company also has a video on their website that explains how to use the tools.
This AI nail polish kit come in two shapes: Long Squoval and Medium Ballerina. The base kit retails for $95, which is about Rs. 8,700. Replacement nail sets start from $6, or roughly at Rs. 541. Users are able to select length, with length available in various sizes and forms for additional purchases.
The launch signals a new entry of artificial intelligence into personal grooming technology, helping users to curb their salon expenses.
