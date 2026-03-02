What is the new AI nail polish kit that changes your nail colours in seconds?

Stepping out of a nail salon only to regret the colour may soon be a thing of the past. iPolish, an American beauty-tech company, located in Florida, has created what can be considered ‘world's first digital colour-changing nail polish’. The AI nail polish kit was launched at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

How the AI nail polish kit works?

The AI nail polish kit consists of a set of acrylic nails that are capable of connecting to a cellular application. Through the app, users can pick from over 400 colours. When you select a shade on the app, you place the nail into the iPolish Magic Wand. Within seconds, the nail will have changed colour. You can redo it as many times as you like. Because there is no nail polish remover and no drying time, you can go from work-friendly colours to funky shades in seconds.