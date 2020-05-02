Vibrant with old-world charm - label Deep Thee by Hyderabad-based designer Deepthi Pothineni is one local label to watch out for! Deepthi Pothineni moved to the United States of America and studied fashion at School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). Her latest collections are an ode to the retro-glam look of the 80s. Evergreen Bollywood films like Silsila and Tohfa serve as her inspiration and one can see that Deepthi has varied influences in her work. There are deep-rooted traditional sensibilities and a modern narrative at play in her designs that makes it stand out. Silsila happens to be a fresher extension of Tohfa and features unique pieces inspired by the Bollywood diva Rekha herself.

She has dressed the likes of Kajal Aggarwal and Genelia Deshmukh. The men’s pieces she has worked on are minimalistic, functional and quite timeless too. “Inspired by Turkish motifs, we have incorporated the details in the form of embroidery intricately by combining resham, beads and zari,” says Deepthi.

A look from Silsila

The shade card stands testimony to the designer’s brave use of bold colours which we like. One can spot yellow, tangerine, green and mauve. Men can shop from a limited edition of designs - there are sets of full-sleeved kurtas and bottoms in a fascinating shade of jamun, interspersed with golden thread work. The ladies must look out for the saris and kurta sets with elegant dupattas.

Rs 7,000 onwards. You can pre-order the ensembles.