The Fashion Design Council of India has introduced a new category ahead of its joint fashion week with Lakme Fashion Week. Called 'Emerging Talent,' it's a platform through which handpicked young designers will be given an opportunity to showcase thier work on the runway.



This new property of the FDCI will be launched at the joint phygital fashion week, slated from March 16-21.



The process will be initiated with designer Akshat Bansal (Bloni) with his show on March 17, presented on all FDCI and LFW channels at 5 p.m.



The new-age designer talks about the importance of sustainability through the language of clothes.



"This collection marks the third year of us making clothes, clothes do not not conform to any particular gender. It's self-accepting and self-informed. Enhancing transparency and creating a unique cultureare what the brand thrives on," says Bansal.



Bloni's USP is craft and techniques which give ingenuity to the brand. Blending textiles and giving sustainability, a new form and edge by using technologies to make eco-friendly clothing, it not only supports Indian artisans, but also introduces advancements and hybrid textiles for the new-tech generation, a mission of Bansal.



The collection introduces marine plastic waste textile, blending tech-generated fabrics mixed with local artisanal techniques, the craft of tie and dye, hand crochet and knitting. The designer has used glazed fabrics, clean silhouettes and gender neutral shapes.



FDCI Chaiman Sunil Sethi comments: "The FDCI believes in nurturing new talent and creating stars, who will rewrite the existing template of the fashion world. This fresh showcase is reflective in character, sensing the need to explore boundaries and adopt a multi-layered approach to design. After careful consideration, we chose Akshat Bansal sensing the complex and intriguing nature of his ideology, which gets translated into clothing that exudes a social message."

Edited from an IANS report.