Shantnu & Nikhil’s Indra, which was showcased at UN COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023, is a heartfelt plea

Renowned for their distinct take on Indian fashion, designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil just showcased their latest collection Indra at the United Nations COP 28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023, that also featured talented designer labels from all over the world including Stella McCartney, LVMH, Rami Kadi, and Gelareh. Among such celebrated names, Shantnu & Nikhil were the only designers from India showcasing at this esteemed event.

Their collection Indra, a name that resonates with reverence and urgency, is more than just fashion; it’s a heartfelt plea, a tapestry woven with threads of the divine, the earthly, and the fervent appeal for help in the shadow of the climate crisis. It is an ode to the celestial god of rain and storms, a metaphor for embarking on a profound journey in the face of the climate crisis, as it seamlessly interlaces the spiritual, and environmental esteem and an earnest call for aid in the face of climate change.

Indra is a collection with a spiritual mission and a compelling call to humanity. It reminds us that, together, we possess the strength to navigate our path away from turbulent waters toward a brighter horizon. We caught up with the designer duo to tell us more about this collection, their experience at the Submit and what sustainable fashion means.

How was the experience at the United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit in Dubai?

It was an immensely gratifying and transformative experience. It marked a pivotal moment in our journey as Indian couture designers, especially as we are inching closer to the 25-year mark the following year. It was heartening to witness the recognition of Indian couture as a torchbearer of sustainable fashion, drawing attention to our rich heritage and artisanal techniques.

It’s no mean feat to be showcasing alongside Stella McCartney and LVMH! How excited were you to be the only Indian designers there?

The opportunity to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global fashion giants is both exhilarating and humbling. The excitement stems not only from the recognition of our work on an international s t a g e but also from the chance to contribute to the global fashion narrative, infusing it with the vibrancy and cultural depth of Indian couture.

What does sustainable fashion mean to Shantnu & Nikhil?

In the broader perspective of sustainable fashion, we aspire to contribute a viewpoint that underscores the interconnectedness of cultural heritage and environmental awareness through our brand. By intricately weaving India’s profound traditions into the fabric of the modern sustainable fashion dialogue, we aim to initiate discussions that reshape the perception of luxury.

How can more designers and people in general embrace sustainable fashion?

Embracing a shift towards sustainable fashion comes gradually, but taking the first step is never too late. Designers and individuals alike can prioritise the use of eco-friendly materials like handwoven organic fabrics such as cotton-silk and employ ethical production practices. Embracing timeless designs that resist trends and encouraging longevity in your wardrobe can significantly reduce the impact of fashion on the environment. Collaboration with local artisans and craftsmen not only supports traditional skills but also reduces the carbon footprint.

Please tell us more about the Indra collection.

In a world weighed down by the weight of environmental turmoil, Indra aims to transfor m the fashion runway into a sacred stage for transcendence. Every stitch and sparkle is symbolic of the tale of the watery world we teeter on the brink of losing. The collection captures lord Indra’s essence, as well as his celestial chariot, Airavata, and the mighty forces he commands. Within the very fabric of these garments, one can witness his regal splendour and vitality.

What are the motifs or designs specific to this collection?

This collection showcases the legendary drought that was assumed by a mythical energy, vritra and the celestial influences of rain, thunder and storm, and the raw texture of frozen ice caps. The yarns and the textures represent the various forms of water that are the melting ice caps and the flow of the river depicting the drapes. The metallic detailing to depict thunderstorms ensures that plastic was not used in any form. The earthy tones and distressed textures represent the severity of the drought, whereas the fluid drapes and the use of tassels are representative of the ebb and flow of water. We used refurbished metallic details, giving value to the crafts of India. The textures used in the silhouettes ensure that no machinery is used; it is all hand-crafted.

What about the colour palette?

The whole collection is in white as we have used fabrics in their raw form. We wanted to refrain from dyeing the fabric and increasing the carbon footprint, and in turn the water wastage for the collection. That’s why all the silhouettes are ivory colour which depicts serenity and the whole idea behind cherishing nature’s forces.

What are the fabrics and silhouettes?

We have used handcrafted fabrics and slow-weaved handmade looms, that is cotton-silk and cotton matka fabrics which are weaved in Benaras and South of India. In terms of silhouettes, drapes are a very integral part of the brand narrative, so whatever silhouettes you see will have the fluidity of drapes aligned with them.

What’s your next edit?

We have an exciting pipeline. We will be launching the third edition of Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club and also gearing up for our milestone anniversary next year!

Price on request. Available in Shantnu & Nikhil stores.

