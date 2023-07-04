Ana Khouri’s jewellery on display at Christie’s in Paris

Born in Brazil and raised in between her native country and the United States, Ana Khouri develops her jewellery creativity through scultpure making. She craft pieces that speak directly to the body. She launched her eponym brand exploring jewellery designs that were never explored in 2014!

And now her jewellery is on display at Christie’s in Paris

She returned to the Haute Joaillerie week after a three-year hiatus, with a presentation at Christie’s Paris in July. In an interview with a leading international fashion magazine, the jewellery designer said that, “They really saw me for me -- an artist, a female. Most of my peers are older men.” Khouri is also a sculptor.

She started her career in New York, graduated from the GIA (Gemmological Institute of America), and later moved to study at Central Martins School in London. Ana Khouri is driven by a passion for sculpture, and her entry into the world of high-end jewellery design was an act of faith, less a predetermined career path. One of 21st century’s greatest and most inspirational artists, her inborn need to seek the harmonious bond in everything her hands touch shines through in her jewellery design.

She has an artful and modern approach to jewellery that’s more akin to objets d’art. Her pieces are characterised by a simplicity that belies the effort that go into making them. In a recent interview, the designer spoke about her new 45-piece collection: “The beauty is in the combination of the stones and the design itself.” Significant stones—such as a a 5.32 carat natural fancy pink diamond and 42.18 carat rubellite dominate the collection. Gold torque choker necklaces with rock crystals, feather-weight ear cuffs dripping with 7.45 total carats of pear-shape diamonds, and chain-link pieces pavéd with diamonds—all showcase stones that are unique and exquisite finds. She has a straightforward and clean vision and her designer jewellery is awe-inspiring.