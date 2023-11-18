Extra Butter opens doors to its first international outlet in India with a cricket-inspired collection

When co-founders (and brothers) Ankur and Nick Amin of Extra Butter, a progressive streetwear and fashion boutique from New York, were brainstorming on how to make the launch of their label’s Mumbai flagship store memorable, the global athletic apparel and footwear giant, Adidas hopped on board to collaborate with them (again), but this time around for a special India-exclusive limited-edition collection that is every cricket fan’s dream!

With India’s record-breaking winning streak in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup roughly coinciding with Extra Butter’s launch in India, the brand introduces an edit that pays homage to the nation’s love affair with the sport. “When plans started to unfold for India, we knew we wanted to open with a bang. We knew quickly that we wanted to establish an India-exclusive launch around the opening and a sequel to the Cable Knit story seemed to make the most sense,” begins Bernie Gross, creative director, Extra Butter.



While Cable-Knit 2.0 SC Premiere model of shoes, in white and cricket-ball red hues steal the spotlight as the highlight of the Extra Butter X Adidas collection, other offerings including cable knit sweaters, vests, blazers, pants, tees, plush glove overlays and hats also sport how over the years cricket has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of Indian society.

“The collection presents full head-to-toe fits that embody the cricket and cable knit theme. We partnered with Adidas in 2019 when the SC Premiere first debuted. Understanding that cricket is not as popular in the US, we disguised the inspiration and tweaked the narrative to highlight the sport’s association with cable knit sweaters and how this motif has transcended into the fashion aesthetic. We wanted our audience to immediately create a visual connection of the garments to cricket and the rich red is synonymous with the iconic cricket ball. We explored different tones and introduced burgundy to the palette, which has long been a statement colour for Extra Butter,” he shares.

The 2.0 iteration of the iconic SC Premiere shoes takes inspiration from the heritage of cricket and is fashioned with textile on the shoe’s exteriors — the special Adidas Primeknit, developed exclusively for Extra Butter, fabricated in the signature cable knit pattern. We tried and tested these shoes and their classic sneaker style provides all-day-long comfort, thanks to the soft lining inside. We were quite impressed when we noticed Adidas written in Hindi on the jacquard woven label, which is a first for both brands.

“If you flip the labels you’ll see ‘Chak De’ and ‘Lage Raho,’ which play into true Indian cricket fandom,” Bernie, who is also the designer of this limited-edition shoe, reveals. But what makes the pair special indeed, is the gold print detailing on the side and the sole of the shoes that states all the years that India has won the Cricket World Cup. “The original SC Premiere boasts a window panel on its lateral side to house the Adidas branding. We have removed the window and let the contour line of the mudguard continue onto the heel panel for a cleaner, streamlined profile,” he elaborates. One is sure to be bowled over by the surprises they will receive with the specially designed locker box and set of goodies this pair comes with.

Synonymous with cricket attire, the edit additionally offers a range of apparel, including a stunning club blazer and pants, along with a full-sleeve sweater in the cable knit material. The hero piece is, of course, the short-sleeved cable-knit button-up shirt besides a variety of streetwear staples like T-shirts and caps that come with Extra Butter’s take on cricket.

“The clothing sports cotton for the cable knit tops and polyester for the blazer and pants. It’s all in the details. You’ll notice asymmetrical cable knit patterns, relaxed fits and trims that tie directly to the SC Premiere footwear,” Bernie signs off.

INR 4,500 onwards. Available online.



