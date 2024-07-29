Varda Goenka wows Rome with the Roman Rhapsody Collection at the India-Italy Fashion Show

In a dazzling convergence of Indian finesse and Italian elegance, Varda Goenka, known for her fine jewellery line, captivated audiences at the India-Italy fashion show in Rome. Hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at the esteemed Waldorf Astoria, this event not only celebrated the union of Indian textiles and accessories with Italian flair but also underscored the enduring cultural ties between these nations.

“Our Roman Rhapsody collection is a tribute to the splendor of Rome. We drew inspiration from the city’s majestic architecture, its breathtaking art, and its timeless allure,” explains Varda. The collection, which seamlessly blends historical opulence with contemporary design sensibilities, marked a significant milestone for the brand on an inter-national stage.

The showcase, curated by the Indo-Italian Forum, highlighted the collection’s fusion of intricate Indian motifs with a globally appealing aesthetic. “We wanted to create pieces that resonate universally. While staying true to our roots, we adapted our designs to resonate with European tastes, ensuring each piece embodies sophistication and cultural richness,” Varda shares.