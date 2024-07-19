The latest Resort Jewels collection is a vibrant ode to the season’s beauty

As the sun climbs higher in the sky and the days stretch longer, our thoughts turn to idyllic escapes and balmy summer evenings. Capturing this carefree spirit, Irsava Fine Jewellery unveils its latest Summer Resort Jewels collection, a vibrant ode to the season’s beauty.
Leshna Shah of Irsava Fine Jewellery, says, “Our latest pieces are inspired by the serene beauty and relaxed vibes of a blissful resort getaway.” The collection is a curated selection designed to be your constant companion throughout the carefree days of summer. “Each piece aims to capture the essence of effortless elegance and tranquility, making them ideal for any summer occasion,” says Shah.
The collection is a symphony of colour and light. Enameled pieces in soothing pastels evoke a sense of calm and sophistication, while others are adorned with an array of precious and semi-precious coloured gemstones. “Our curated pieces showcase the meticulous enameling technique,” explains Leshna, “adorned with soothing pastel colours that evoke a sense of calm and sophistication.” This combination of techniques and materials reflects Irsava’s commitment to creating timeless jewellery that resonates with elegance and artistry.
“The stunning earrings feature blue enamel tones that evoke the tranquility of a breezy day by the sea, accentuated with the sparkle of uncut diamonds,” she elaborates. “Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your getaway wardrobe, these earrings are a must-have for any stylish traveller.”
Whether you’re lounging by the poolside or exploring new destinations, this collection offers pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night. From the vibrant hues of gemstones to the delicate shimmer of enamel, this collection is an invitation to embrace the carefree spirit of the season.
Price starts from Rs 70,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com