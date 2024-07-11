Nature's masterpieces captured in jewellery
Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery (ROLJ) has built a reputation for exquisite, narrative pieces that capture the essence of timeless elegance and the vibrancy of nature. Renu sheds light on the inspiration behind her latest collection, a stunning testament to the marvels of the natural world.
“Our designs are as multi-hued as the muses who wear them. We have drawn inspiration from nature, architecture, and the ROLJ women themselves,” she says. This collection, she reveals, is firmly rooted in the former. “Each piece tells a story,” she explains, “and this collection whispers tales of nature’s splendour.”
Imagine the tranquil majesty of a mountain range translated into a dazzling necklace, or the cascading brilliance of a waterfall captured in a pair of chandelier earrings. The brand’s new collection is a symphony of natural forms and colours, meticulously crafted to adorn the contemporary global woman.
The collection boasts a breathtaking selection of gemstones, each chosen for its exceptional quality and captivating colours. Emeralds shimmer with an emerald luminescence, natural diamonds offer a timeless brilliance, and rubies provide a pop of fiery passion. These are just a few of the precious stones that adorn the collection, each adding a touch of unparalleled luxury and sophistication.
The true showstoppers of the collection are the statement pieces — one-of-a-kind creations designed to turn heads and leave a lasting impression. Renu emphasises the meticulous design process, “Each piece is meticulously crafted to showcase the unique characteristics of the stones used, ensuring that no two pieces are exactly alike.” These exceptional jewels are more than ornaments; they are wearable works of art, each a testament to the artistry and dedication of our artisans.”
The latest collection is a captivating homage to the natural world. With its exquisite use of materials, unparalleled craftsmanship, and commitment to individuality, this collection promises to become a coveted treasure for discerning jewellery lovers.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com