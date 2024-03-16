Designers

Itrh showcases its new collection Titi at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 

Among the attendees were Kajol, Arpita Mehta, Anaita Shroff, Kunal Rawal, Shalini Passi, Urofi, Samiksha Pednekar, to name just a few
Designers Ridhi Bansal Varma and Mohit Rai with Sushant Divgikr for label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Designers Ridhi Bansal Varma and Mohit Rai with Sushant Divgikr for label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

The splendor of two extraordinary civilizations - Egypt and India, was unveiled through Itrh’s collection, Titi at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI

Evoking the magic of Egypt in a world of Indian heritage, Itrh showcased its latest collection, where ancient Egypt meets Indian allure. Titi, inspired by one of the most powerful women of Egypt, Queen Nefertiti, is an ode to the fierce feminine form.

Designers Ridhi Bansal Varma and Mohit Rai with Sushant Divgikr for label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Indo-French designer label Genes Lecoanet Hemant launches new store in Delhi
Label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
Label Itrh at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
L-R Kajol, Kusha Kapila, Samiksha Pednekar were spotted supporting the brand at the showcase
L-R Kajol, Kusha Kapila, Samiksha Pednekar were spotted supporting the brand at the showcase

The signature Itrh crystalling and the different forms of art prevalent in the culture added a timeless allure of ancient Egypt and the vibrant spirit of India to the showcase.  Among the attendees were Kajol, Arpita Mehta, Anaita Shroff, Kunal Rawal, Shalini Passi, Urofi, Samiksha Pednekar, to name just a few.

Itrh
Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com