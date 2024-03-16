Itrh showcases its new collection Titi at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 

The splendor of two extraordinary civilizations - Egypt and India, was unveiled through Itrh’s collection, Titi at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI.
Evoking the magic of Egypt in a world of Indian heritage, Itrh showcased its latest collection, where ancient Egypt meets Indian allure. Titi, inspired by one of the most powerful women of Egypt, Queen Nefertiti, is an ode to the fierce feminine form.
The signature Itrh crystalling and the different forms of art prevalent in the culture added a timeless allure of ancient Egypt and the vibrant spirit of India to the showcase. Among the attendees were Kajol, Arpita Mehta, Anaita Shroff, Kunal Rawal, Shalini Passi, Urofi, Samiksha Pednekar, to name just a few.