Indo-French designer label Genes Lecoanet Hemant launches new store in Delhi

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Sagar, co-founder Genes Lecoanet Hemant, said, “When we craft every piece with such passion and joy, it’s a moment of real happiness, to see the brand reach out to newer consumers, and see them enjoy and appreciate our work of art.”

Talking about the collection, Didier Lecoanet, Co-founder, Genes Lecoanet Hemant, said, “The Spring Summer’24 collection emphasises versatility, craftsmanship, and a harmonious blend of colours and designs that transcend gender norms. It represents a liberating approach to dressing, inspired by the wildflowers, lush landscapes, and the spirit of the jungle.”