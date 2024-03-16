Designers

Indo-French designer label Genes Lecoanet Hemant launches new store in Delhi

This is an addition to the brand's Pan-India retail portfolio, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai
Genes Lecoanet Hemant, a premium ready-to-wear designer label founded by Indo-German-French designers, Didier Lecoanet and Hemant Sagar, has opened a new store in Mehrauli, Delhi. This is an addition to the brand's Pan-India retail portfolio, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. It reflects the brand’s ethos of blending French aesthetics with Indian craftsmanship, a hallmark that has defined the brand's journey since its inception.

To add to it, the new store will showcase the designer's newly launched Spring Summer '24 Collection - Tropiques. This collection is an adventurous summer dream, bringing the essence of a tropical rainforest into the urban wardrobe. Comprising over 350 SKUs, the collection features an array of vibrant hues and intricate designs, through hand-drawn effects and artistic treatments. The collection boasts a wide range of colours from spring green to amethyst, and innovative takes on classic motifs like orchids and palm leaves. For women, the collection offers a mix of vibrant hues and languid silhouettes, including signature poplin button-downs and summer shorts. The menswear line narrates the wilderness theme with a unique perspective, featuring updated classic camouflage, iguana scale artwork on linen jackets, and trousers in relaxed fits.

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Sagar, co-founder Genes Lecoanet Hemant, said, “When we craft every piece with such passion and joy, it’s a moment of real happiness, to see the brand reach out to newer consumers, and see them enjoy and appreciate our work of art.”

Talking about the collection, Didier Lecoanet, Co-founder, Genes Lecoanet Hemant, said, “The Spring Summer’24 collection emphasises versatility, craftsmanship, and a harmonious blend of colours and designs that transcend gender norms. It represents a liberating approach to dressing, inspired by the wildflowers, lush landscapes, and the spirit of the jungle.”

