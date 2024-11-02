Adios Gudda: Farewell to India’s fashion icon

I first came to know Rohit Bal in 2001. ‘Gudda’ as he was known to his friends was a large-hearted gregarious person, always up for a good time. Born in a Kashmiri Pandit family on May 8, 1961, the family moved to Delhi from Srinagar where Gudda completed his education from DPS Mathura Road and St. Stephen’s College in Delhi.
The first time I met him, I had tagged along with a friend who was interviewing him. He sat in his trademark white jacket and trousers and was wearing a white hat, smoking a cigarette. I will never forget that sight. I was a rookie journalist, and yet there he was the king of Indian fashion. He never let me feel that he was so big – his warmth and friendliness was like a comfortable blanket engulfing you. He would immediately put you at ease with a smoke and a drink. He was the royalty of Indian fashion.
He promoted linen a lot, thanks to his collaboration with Khadi Gram Udyog. He received numerous accolades throughout his career, including 'Designer of the Year' at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001, the same title at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2001, 2004 and 2006, and recognition as the Lakme Grand Finale Designer in 2012. His final fashion show was the Lakme X Rohit Bal Grand Finale on October 13, 2024.
Gudda graduated from NIFT and gave back a lot to the institute. He was known for blending Indian couture with a modern twist and loved to use peacock and lotus motifs. Using rich materials like velvet and silk, he recreated grandeur and royalty. He even designed the outfits for Kaun Banega Crorepati and had international clients like Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thurman. He was also the brand ambassador for Omega watches for some time in India. Gudda also opened his own restaurant in India, Veda, which when it opened in 2005 became very popular for its opulent interiors and avant-garde Indian cuisine.
Gudda was a man of many talents and the innate ability to spot a trend. We were once sitting at a popular bar in a 5-star hotel, where he spotted a beautiful neckpiece being worn by a lady as a heirloom piece. Over the next few days, I saw his interpretation of that jewellery in his designs that were simply stunning. Gudda never followed any trend, he was always original. In 2010 he suffered a heart attack and had to get an Angioplasty done. He recovered well, but I did not meet him for some time as I got tied up with my affairs and personal problems but always kept track of him. He got admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon in 2023, I personally felt that he had slowed down, though he was still a genius with his designs.
Gudda’s last showing was for the Lakme X Rohit Bal Grand Finale on October 13, 2024. He appeared full of joie de vivre but was very frail.
Gudda went to heaven on November 1, 2024, where he is probably still running his keen eye looking for trends. Rest in peace, my friend, I will miss you. Today, I will celebrate your life as I bid you goodbye. Will join you for a drink soon!
Adios!