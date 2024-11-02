Adios Gudda: Farewell to India’s fashion icon

I first came to know Rohit Bal in 2001. ‘Gudda’ as he was known to his friends was a large-hearted gregarious person, always up for a good time. Born in a Kashmiri Pandit family on May 8, 1961, the family moved to Delhi from Srinagar where Gudda completed his education from DPS Mathura Road and St. Stephen’s College in Delhi.

The first time I met him, I had tagged along with a friend who was interviewing him. He sat in his trademark white jacket and trousers and was wearing a white hat, smoking a cigarette. I will never forget that sight. I was a rookie journalist, and yet there he was the king of Indian fashion. He never let me feel that he was so big – his warmth and friendliness was like a comfortable blanket engulfing you. He would immediately put you at ease with a smoke and a drink. He was the royalty of Indian fashion.

He promoted linen a lot, thanks to his collaboration with Khadi Gram Udyog. He received numerous accolades throughout his career, including 'Designer of the Year' at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001, the same title at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2001, 2004 and 2006, and recognition as the Lakme Grand Finale Designer in 2012. His final fashion show was the Lakme X Rohit Bal Grand Finale on October 13, 2024.