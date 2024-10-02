Paris Fashion Week 2024: Willem Dafoe stuns on the runway, closing Miu Miu’s playful and bold Spring 2025 collection

Dafoe’s appearance on the runway marked a reunion with Miu Miu's creative director, Miuccia Prada. The two have a long-standing relationship, dating back to 2012 when Dafoe walked the runway for Prada’s sister label, Prada, in the ‘Villains’ fashion show.

Miu Miu’s latest womenswear collection showcased a playful blend of preppy and sporty elements, combined with luxurious crushed leather pieces and vibrant patterns. The show drew inspiration from childhood, with elements like chemisette dresses and twisted shirts reimagined in an unconventional manner.