Paris Fashion Week 2024: Willem Dafoe stuns on the runway, closing Miu Miu’s playful and bold Spring 2025 collection

Actor Willem Dafoe made a surprising return to the modelling world, closing out Miu Miu’s spring 2025 fashion show in Paris. The iconic actor joined a star-studded cast that included Boys Don't Cry star Hilary Swank, as well as celebrities like Camila Cabello, Addison Rae, and Blackpink’s Jennie, who were seated in the front row.
Dafoe’s appearance on the runway marked a reunion with Miu Miu's creative director, Miuccia Prada. The two have a long-standing relationship, dating back to 2012 when Dafoe walked the runway for Prada’s sister label, Prada, in the ‘Villains’ fashion show.
Miu Miu’s latest womenswear collection showcased a playful blend of preppy and sporty elements, combined with luxurious crushed leather pieces and vibrant patterns. The show drew inspiration from childhood, with elements like chemisette dresses and twisted shirts reimagined in an unconventional manner.
Prada’s ability to inject humour and playfulness into serious fashion was evident in the collection. The designer’s exploration of youth and the liberating simplicity it brings to dressing was a recurring theme. The collection challenged traditional notions of femininity and encouraged experimentation and self-expression.
Miu Miu’s spring 2025 collection offered a fresh and provocative take on fashion, celebrating the spirit of youth, individuality, and the joy of experimentation.