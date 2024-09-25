Dior’s sporty elegance and urban grit hits Paris Fashion Week

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collection took a sporty turn, blending athletic prowess with an urban menace on Tuesday. The Paris show’s stripped-down designs evoked a ’60s sci-fi aesthetic, reminiscent of Star Trek, but with an edge—daring, asymmetrical shapes paired with knee-high boots that flirted with danger.

As a live archer launched arrows into a target mid-show, VIPs such as Natalie Portman and French First Lady Brigitte Macron erupted in applause, heightening the collection's drama.

Here are some highlights of ready-to-wear shows for spring 2025, including a starry Saint Laurent:

Dior's combat