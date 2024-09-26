Paris Fashion Week 2024: Balmain’s whimsical show meets Courrèges’ minimalism

Yet, this wasn’t just a simplistic exercise in minimalism. Di Felice’s knack for combining sensuality with technical prowess elevated the collection. The geometric halter necks and precise cuts in the dresses —often with lopped-off shoulders — gave the silhouettes a surgical quality, while unexpected lengths in the backs of skirts and thick, loosely flapping hems kept the collection fresh.

The spirit of André Courrèges, the ’60s visionary who defined the Space Age, was alive. Di Felice’s nod to that era came in nipped, slim-shouldered gowns in white and slightly flared pants — echoes of Courrèges’ legacy reimagined. Exposed midriffs, another ’60s reference, were revisited with a modern, daring twist: a simple strap across the bust like a fashion hyphen, elegant in its minimalism.

Di Felice’s style lies in his ability to evoke a sense of intimacy without jumping on the “naked dressing” trend, which has been the talk of the fashion world. Instead, he stays true to his slyly-coded version of Parisian chic, subtly provocative without being over the top.

Dries Van Noten’s 1st show without Dries