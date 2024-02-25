A glass act: Seema Gujral unveils architectural splendour in New Delhi flagship store

Couturier Seema Gujral’s creative vision transcends threads, weaves and stitches. She likes her garments to blend into the space they adorn, a thought that has been successfully brought to life with her new flagship store at The Dhan Mill in Delhi.

Spearheaded by Sanchit Arora, principal architect at Renesa Studio, it is a design masterpiece that stands tall among the teeming thoroughfares of the high-end compound housing boutique art galleries, cafes and homegrown labels. The façade with towering white ivory walls are met by the arched volumes meeting the ends of the clean columns to offer a larger-than-life experience.

“The immersive architectural concept pays attention to the central courtyard, which serves as the focal point, while the column walkways that encircle it, extend spatial grandiose,” says Arora. The entrance of the store with an elegant arched vault, extends architectural finesse to this key area, while the ornamental curves of the staircase, perched upon a brass foundation, creates an imposing foundational design.

“The segregation within the space complements the typologies of Indian wedding events such as the cocktail area, sari-sharara area, a section for day weddings, a different one for other types of weddings, and a separate place for men’s clothing. Each of these thematically defined segments lends an architectural materiality reminiscent of different wedding occasions,” he says.

The decision to design the store this way was a massive undertaking, an investment Gujral calls “laborious and time-consuming, but equally important for the synergetic link between the physical space and my garments. Clothing and architecture share a common language, which encapsulates imaginative possibilities while pushing the boundaries of convention”.

Inside the sophisticated environs lies a showcase of some of her most cherished pieces from recent collections. One example is the cream and gold net sari with paisley pattern embroidery in mirror work, crystal and sequin. It comes with an embroidered strappy blouse and an (optional) veil. The nude net sharara set with a dupatta is a gorgeous piece in the finest three-dimensional embroidery, and pearl drops at the hem. The white gold floral lehenga with bright gold floral applique motifs on a white net base, paired with a strappy blouse and a scalloped jaal embroidered dupatta, is one of her trendsetting pieces. Offsetting the largely understated colour palette is the attractive neon pink sequin lehenga. A similar one in yellow and tonal sequins, beads and crystal embroidery, stands out instantly.

“The new store is an invitation to participate in the celebration of tradition, innovation and the artistry of Indian fashion. Each corner whispers tales of everything my brand has stood for in the last 25 years. Every fabric, motif and embellishment is telling of the passion that has been my life,” says Gujral, who continues to be relevant even after over two and a half decades of business. The key is the delicate balance of professional strategies and personal strengths. But, more above all, it is the willingness to adapt to changing times with an openness that requires both flexibility and humility.

