Dior Fall 2025: Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrates global sartorial traditions and Japanese craftsmanship

For the Dior Fall 2025 show, Maria Grazia Chiuri embarked on a journey to explore the rich tapestry of sartorial practices that have shaped cultures across the world.
Her exploration aimed to understand the diverse influences that determine how we dress, across regions, times and of course, traditions. The result? A breathtaking collection that wasn’t just about fashion ; it was a reflection of cultural appreciation and the the way in which fashion can honour and blend traditions from all over the globe.
Central to Chiuri’s vision for this season was the Kimono, an iconic garment synonymous with grace, craftsmanship and history. The collection was not merely a reference to the kimono but a deep diver into its silhouette and structure, Chiuri studied the kimono both in two and three dimensions, carefully considering its proportions and how they could align with Dior’s legacy. The exploration of the garment was also a continuation of Monsieur Dior’s groundbreaking work from Autumn-Winter 1957, particularly the Diorpaletot and Diorcoat, which were designed to be worn over a kimono while respecting its distinctive shape.
The show, set against the serene backdrop of Toji Gardens in Kyoto, was a poetic celebration of Dior’s enduring bond with Japan, seamlessly intertwining couture with the rich heritage of Japanese craft. It was a remarkable visual experience, a dialogue between the timeless elegance of Dior and the mastery of Japanese artisanship
Chiuri’s interpretation of the kimono-inspired silhouette took form in loose-fitting enveloping jackets and coats, some cinched with soft belts. Crafted from luxurious silks, these garments embodied the preciousness that is central to Dior couture. More than clothing each piece was designed to be both functional and artistic, not only meant to be worn but experienced, reflecting texture and narrative in equal measure. To further accentuate the poetic, dreamlike quality of the collection, each garment was accompanied by sketches of Japanese gardens, evoking serenity, nature and grace.
The movement of the garments was just as significant as their structure. Wide trousers and long skits seemed to come alive as they undulated with ever step, symbolising Chiuri’s vision of the body as an essential, fluid form that interacts with the environment. The collection was grounded in deep, intense black, a colour that formed the foundation of the collection while allowing the intricate floral motifs to emerge as the true stars.
Floral motifs, which have been a symbol of Dior, were re-imagined and evolved into dynamic prints, no longer just decorative accents but fully-fledged expressions of nature and emotion. The cherry blossom motif which was first introduced by Dior in 1953, made a return, deeply woven into the fabric of the collection.
The Dior fall 2025 collection is a powerful reminder that fashion is far more than clothes. It’s about connection, heritage and the beauty of blending cultures into something new and eternal.