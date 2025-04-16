Dior Fall 2025: Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrates global sartorial traditions and Japanese craftsmanship

The movement of the garments was just as significant as their structure. Wide trousers and long skits seemed to come alive as they undulated with ever step, symbolising Chiuri’s vision of the body as an essential, fluid form that interacts with the environment. The collection was grounded in deep, intense black, a colour that formed the foundation of the collection while allowing the intricate floral motifs to emerge as the true stars.

Floral motifs, which have been a symbol of Dior, were re-imagined and evolved into dynamic prints, no longer just decorative accents but fully-fledged expressions of nature and emotion. The cherry blossom motif which was first introduced by Dior in 1953, made a return, deeply woven into the fabric of the collection.