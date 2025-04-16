Chanel finds its Indian muse in Ananya Panday

Her fashion journey has been quietly evolving over the years. With red-carpet outings that blend Gen Z flair and haute couture, Ananya has transitioned from girl-next-door to certified style star. Whether it’s a tweed jacket or the classic double-C accessories, her Chanel moments have consistently stood out—elevated, effortless and perfectly on trend.

The partnership was widely speculated after her appearance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, and her naming now positions her alongside the likes of Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie and Blackpink’s Jennie—each a global fashion powerhouse.