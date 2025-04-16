Chanel finds its Indian muse in Ananya Panday

Chanel has found its ‘It girl’ in Ananya Panday. The 26-year-old Bollywood actress has just made fashion history as the first Indian to be named a brand ambassador for the iconic French luxury house.
For Chanel, the appointment reflects a deeper commitment to the Indian market—one that’s increasingly impossible for luxury brands to ignore. But for Ananya, the partnership marks a full-circle style moment. The actress, who wore head-to-toe Chanel in her Prime Video series Call Me Bae (2024), has long been associated with the label, from front-row appearances at the brand’s Paris shows to peppering her Instagram (25.9 million followers strong) with Chanel-laced looks.
Her fashion journey has been quietly evolving over the years. With red-carpet outings that blend Gen Z flair and haute couture, Ananya has transitioned from girl-next-door to certified style star. Whether it’s a tweed jacket or the classic double-C accessories, her Chanel moments have consistently stood out—elevated, effortless and perfectly on trend.
The partnership was widely speculated after her appearance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, and her naming now positions her alongside the likes of Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie and Blackpink’s Jennie—each a global fashion powerhouse.
Chanel, which entered India back in 2005, maintains a discreet but focused retail presence in the country, with fragrance and beauty stores across five cities. The appointment of Ananya reinforces the brand’s vision to court a younger, fashion-savvy audience while rooting itself deeper in the Indian luxury landscape.
Already the face of Swarovski and previously associated with Jimmy Choo, Lakmé, Timex and Beats, the actress is no stranger to big-ticket collaborations. But her ambassadorship with Chanel elevates her to a league of fashion royalty—possibly the next Sonam Kapoor, if not more global.