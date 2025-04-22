Met Gala 2025: Prabal Gurung, the name that rules the Red Carpets, and his net worth

From Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut in 2023 with a gown made of over 100,000 pearls to Issa Rae’s liquid chiffon gown at the Golden globe Awards, from Denee Benton’s 2022 appearance at the Met Gala giving upcycled fashion a global stage to Tiffany Haddish tribute to her late father and her Eritrean heritage at the Emmy Awards; the one designer who has become everyone’s go to is Prabal Gurung. Ahead of the 2025 Met Gala to be held on May 5 we take a look at who is Gurung, the designer who has creative creative ripples in the fashion industry with his ground-breaking fashion.

Gurung was born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu. He began his career in New Delhi and after spending several years traveling around the globe went to New York to study at Parsons School of Design. He spent seven years working for designing and production teams before launching his own label -Prabal Gurung in 2009.