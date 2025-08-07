Poonam Bhagat celebrates 35 years in fashion with art-inspired collections

A

I’ve always loved art—especially abstract art. There’s also the joy of working with mixed media, which gives a three-dimensional quality to the work. In our case, we’ve blended digital art with embroidered geometric motifs inspired by the Bauhaus School of Design. Each piece is unique—just like its interpretation.

Mark Rothko has always inspired me, particularly his play with contrasting colours. The Paint Box reflects that—my own attempt at harnessing emotion through colour. My first runway show inspired by Abstract Expressionism was Autumn/Winter 2010 at Fashion Week. That’s when I began experimenting with appliqué and embroidery. Now, we’re fortunate to have a much broader canvas to explore.