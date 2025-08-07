Queenie Singh unveils the Emerald Collection: A celebration of power, beauty, and soul

A

The central inspiration was the gemstone itself. Emeralds have this quiet strength that I find deeply symbolic of women. No two are ever the same, and yet each holds its own power and presence. That individuality became my muse. Emeralds have always spoken to me in a very personal way. Artistically, I love how they capture a sense of vintage glamour, the kind of beauty that you associate with old-world royalty. I’ve always been fascinated by the history of emeralds. When you look at portraits of queens or empresses from history, it’s often emeralds that catch your eye, sitting confidently amidst diamonds and pearls.