Queenie Singh unveils the Emerald Collection: A celebration of power, beauty and soul
Emeralds aren’t just gemstones—they’re soulstones. At Jewels by Queenie, each verdant spark is a celebration of power, poetry, and personal mythology. From crown-worthy cocktail rings to fluid, architectural heirlooms, Queenie Singh’s latest launch—Emerald Collection —breathes new life into nature’s rarest muse. She talks to Indulge about the inspiration, and what draws her to this stone.
Why Queenie Singh sees emeralds as soulstones
What was the central inspiration behind the Emerald Collection?
The central inspiration was the gemstone itself. Emeralds have this quiet strength that I find deeply symbolic of women. No two are ever the same, and yet each holds its own power and presence. That individuality became my muse. Emeralds have always spoken to me in a very personal way. Artistically, I love how they capture a sense of vintage glamour, the kind of beauty that you associate with old-world royalty. I’ve always been fascinated by the history of emeralds. When you look at portraits of queens or empresses from history, it’s often emeralds that catch your eye, sitting confidently amidst diamonds and pearls.
Does the collection draw influences from global aesthetics or is it rooted in Indian design heritage?
I feel the Emerald Collection lives somewhere between worlds. It’s not confined to one geography or tradition. Of course, my roots in India and our incredible history of jewellery craftsmanship shaped my sensibility, whether it’s the way we honour the natural imperfections of gemstones, or the emotional significance we attach to jewellery. But equally, I find myself drawn to global influences like European vintage pieces, Art Deco architecture, and even the simplicity of modern design from places like Italy or France. Sometimes, an emerald setting might remind you of a Mughal motif, and other times, the clean lines could feel like something from a Parisian atelier.
Can you share any standout pieces from the Emerald Collection that hold special significance to you?
One of the pieces closest to my heart is the three-layered emerald mesh necklace, made in 18kt gold and set with brilliant white diamonds in a Victorian-inspired style. This piece has the charm and beauty to naturally draw people in, quite like a beautiful woman!
What does sustainability or responsible sourcing mean to you in the context of high jewellery?
Honesty and accountability! Knowing where our gemstones come from, working with ethical suppliers, and supporting the artisans who craft each piece. True luxury should never come at the cost of people or the planet.
How does this collection reflect where you are in your creative journey today?
This collection is a mirror to where I stand in my creative evolution today—bold yet rooted, luxurious yet intimate. Emeralds, with their timeless elegance and powerful energy, reflect my deeper connection to nature, intuition, and inner clarity. At this stage in my journey, I’m more drawn to meaning than ornamentation, each piece in this collection carries not just beauty, but a sense of purpose and spirit. Designing with emeralds has allowed me to express a more soulful, refined version of myself, one that honours heritage but dares to be unconventional.
