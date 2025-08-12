Chennai’s quiet luxury movement is tailoring a new standard for menswear

The idea was born from a simple observation—men often had to piece their look together from various brands, never quite finding a space that offered cohesion in design and quality. “We wanted to bring everything under one roof. Custom suits. Premium shoes. One aesthetic, one standard,” says Ahmad.

The brands latest collection, spanning silhouettes from Chennai to Tokyo, stands at the intersection of Indian artisanship and international minimalism. “Our foundation is handcrafted excellence—tailors and shoemakers who have honed their skills over generations. But we layer that with global sensibilities. The clean lines of Japanese fashion, the structure of Italian cuts, the restraint of contemporary design. It’s where heritage meets precision,” he explains.

But perhaps what sets the brand apart most is its slow, meticulous approach to fit. From over 30 measurements per client to basted trial garments and handcrafted soles, nothing is left to chance. “Our job is to enhance what’s already there. We sculpt around posture, personality, and practicality,” Ahmad says.

So what is his vision when it comes to luxury? “To me, true elegance is about restraint, intention, and self-assurance. That’s what we’re tailoring, one stitch at a time,” he adds.

Price on request. From 10 am to 9 pm. At Eldorado Building. Nungambakkam.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

