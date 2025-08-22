Raji Anand’s reconstructed jewellery brings the thali into the spotlight

What results is a series of bold, statement pieces that bring the Thali out of its private, hidden context and into the open. “It’s always worn so traditionally, mostly tucked away,” she notes. “But it has such a beautiful structure and sensibility—I wanted to give it a prominent place in design.”

The idea came from her personal journey too—raised in a defence family with a South Indian heritage but a North Indian upbringing. “I always felt the South’s symbol of marriage—the thali—was the most exquisite, but honestly, not very comfortable. There’s so much going on with it traditionally. So I took what intrigued me and worked it into something I could call mine.”

As with all her reconstructed pieces, the process is full of unpredictability. “Nothing’s uniform—sizes, metal tones, shapes. You lose control, but that’s where the magic happens,” she explains. “The imperfections, the inconsistencies—they push you to create something entirely new.”

Still, Raji is mindful of the emotional and cultural weight traditional elements carry. “You can’t place them in ways that feel disrespectful. People need to see the history, the emotion. That’s how they connect—with excitement, not resistance.”

The collection features thalis from different regions, each with its own identity. “They’re breathtaking. Every wearer has an emotional investment first—then comes the desire to wear a version that fits into their life.”

And who is that wearer? “Exactly like me,” she laughs. “Practical, comfortable, strong-minded. Someone who doesn’t want to fade into the crowd.”

Raji’s work remains deeply rooted in Chennai. “I never felt so connected to my roots till I moved here. Now, the soil, the history—it’s in everything I make.”

Price starts at Rs 2,000. Available online.

