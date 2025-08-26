Dolly J’s new Nosta edit features heirloom-inspired ensembles

Woven from anticipation, commitment and shared joy, the feeling of ‘forever’ is a culmination of many elements contributing to an overwhelming sense of timelessness and destiny. Capturing those profound and deeply emotional experiences of a wedding, couturier Dolly J introduces Nosta, a new collection rooted in heartfelt memories. “The inspiration was today’s modern bride and groom — individuals who want to stay rooted in tradition while embracing their present with intention. We imagined a world where memories shape design, where silhouettes don’t just flatter but mean something,” Dolly reveals.
The name Nosta was chosen for its simplicity, relatability and emotional resonance. A shortened, stylised take on ‘nostalgia’, it captures the sentiment that inspired the entire collection. “The mood was nostalgic but not dated — a collection that lets you look back, without losing who you are today. Our design approach for Nosta reimagined heritage for the modern couple who wish to honour tradition but wear it with their own story. We introduced rich, yet unexpected tones like cherry lacquer and moss green into bridalwear, offering a refreshing departure from conventional palettes. For grooms, we explored jamawar textures and hand-done kashidakari,” she notes.
Hues and heritage crafts
For women, this vision came to life through lehengas and saris in tissue golds, deep reds, deep scarlets, rosewood reds, antique ivories, dusty rose and soft pastels, intricately detailed with resham, zardosi and kashidakari. And for men, ceremonial dressing was reinterpreted with textural layers, clean silhouettes and subtle nods to heritage. “We worked with a refined palette of heritage textiles like tissue golds, handwoven silks, jamawars and multulle, layered with intricate zardosi, resham embroidery, pearls and appliqué borders. A particularly emotional detail was the placement of pearl droplets and resham motifs designed to echo the fading edges of old photographs,” the designer recalls.
For the groom
The new collection unfolds across a curated range of silhouettes that celebrate both heritage and individuality. Women can shop for bridal lehengas, tulle saris, embroidered gowns and layered drapes, crafted in moonga silk. The menswear features sherwanis, bandhgalas, achkans and kurta-jacket sets, each designed in jacquards, jamawar silks and resham-embroidered textures. “The women’s line boasts structured corsets and sculpted gowns, bringing a sense of graceful confidence — pieces that feel ceremonial yet are effortless in movement. Instead of overly embellished ensembles, the grooms can expect heirloom-rich pieces detailed with handtwisted filament silk braids, kiran dori, artisanal silk cording on organza, crepe, raw, Habutai, jacquard and cotton silk fabrics," she concludes.
₹1,25,000 onwards. Available online.