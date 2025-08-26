Dolly J’s new Nosta edit features heirloom-inspired ensembles

For the groom

The new collection unfolds across a curated range of silhouettes that celebrate both heritage and individuality. Women can shop for bridal lehengas, tulle saris, embroidered gowns and layered drapes, crafted in moonga silk. The menswear features sherwanis, bandhgalas, achkans and kurta-jacket sets, each designed in jacquards, jamawar silks and resham-embroidered textures. “The women’s line boasts structured corsets and sculpted gowns, bringing a sense of graceful confidence — pieces that feel ceremonial yet are effortless in movement. Instead of overly embellished ensembles, the grooms can expect heirloom-rich pieces detailed with handtwisted filament silk braids, kiran dori, artisanal silk cording on organza, crepe, raw, Habutai, jacquard and cotton silk fabrics," she concludes.

₹1,25,000 onwards. Available online.