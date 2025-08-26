No Nasties just dropped a cocktail-inspired capsule of conscious clothing!

No Nasties is back with another exciting edit that’s crafted with the same ethics the brand is known for: zero waste, zero toxins and zero exploitation. However, this time the label is raising the bar with its latest capsule collection — Mixology — a limited-edition drop inspired by the world of craft cocktails. “Mixology is our version of a concept bar — a limited-edition upcycled collection that pops up four times a year, each time with a completely different menu. No repeats. No reruns. Just rare blends, crafted from what’s already out there,” shares founder Apurva Kothari.
This first edition began like any good cocktail: by checking what was behind the bar. Forgotten rolls, offbeat weaves, leftover swatches. “Our design team played bartender, mixing flannel with jersey, stripes with seersucker and layering silhouettes like they were garnishes. Some combinations came easy. Others were trial-and-error. But every piece reflects that balance of instinct, restraint and creative experimentation. Just like a good drink — it’s all in the mix,” he explains.
The brand is serving nothing but clean ingredients — 100 percent organic cotton, upcycled seersucker, lightweight flannel, terry, jersey. “Every fabric in the collection is upcycled — repurposed from pre-consumer waste, rescued rolls and deadstock. Even our buttons are made from actual corozo nuts. Our designers leaned into bold patchwork and rare colour pairings, while our fair trade tailors perfected the pour with clean fits and crisp finishes,” he elucidates.
Checks & blooms
Think hibiscus pinks, citrusy oranges, gin-tonic whites, cola browns, foam-beige and blackout blues. “We didn’t choose them, the colours chose us — we worked backwards from the available stock, which meant inventing new pairings and making design decisions with a half-stocked shelf. Checks kept showing up — bold, big, beautiful. Not because we planned it, but because that’s what the surplus gods offered,” Auprva reveals.
This limited-edition drop features 18 pieces in all the house favourite silhouettes like the asymmetrical placket shirt, the laidback shirt dress, their signature flared tanks and sack dresses.
₹1,399 onwards. Available online.