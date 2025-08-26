No Nasties just dropped a cocktail-inspired capsule of conscious clothing!

This first edition began like any good cocktail: by checking what was behind the bar. Forgotten rolls, offbeat weaves, leftover swatches. “Our design team played bartender, mixing flannel with jersey, stripes with seersucker and layering silhouettes like they were garnishes. Some combinations came easy. Others were trial-and-error. But every piece reflects that balance of instinct, restraint and creative experimentation. Just like a good drink — it’s all in the mix,” he explains.

The brand is serving nothing but clean ingredients — 100 percent organic cotton, upcycled seersucker, lightweight flannel, terry, jersey. “Every fabric in the collection is upcycled — repurposed from pre-consumer waste, rescued rolls and deadstock. Even our buttons are made from actual corozo nuts. Our designers leaned into bold patchwork and rare colour pairings, while our fair trade tailors perfected the pour with clean fits and crisp finishes,” he elucidates.