No Nasties pays tribute to the planet with a climate-conscious floral collection named Bloom

As a tribute to the planet, No Nasties — a go-to for fashion label that doesn’t wreck the earth — introduces Bloom, a breezy new collection made for the 40-degree summer. With retro florals and a wild garden vibe, this new edit is a stylish reminder that every day, the earth blooms more when fashion gives more than it takes.

“We wanted to draw attention to our Live Tree Counter for Earth Day The brand was designed to reverse climate change and summer felt like the perfect time to launch a collection that speaks to both the heat of the moment and the cool impact we aim to have. As the planet warms, we’re doing everything we can to cool it down through thoughtful fashion and our ongoing tree-planting efforts, ” begins founder Apurva Kothari.