No Nasties pays tribute to the planet with a climate-conscious floral collection named Bloom

As a tribute to the planet, No Nasties — a go-to for fashion label that doesn’t wreck the earth — introduces Bloom, a breezy new collection made for the 40-degree summer. With retro florals and a wild garden vibe, this new edit is a stylish reminder that every day, the earth blooms more when fashion gives more than it takes.
“We wanted to draw attention to our Live Tree Counter for Earth Day The brand was designed to reverse climate change and summer felt like the perfect time to launch a collection that speaks to both the heat of the moment and the cool impact we aim to have. As the planet warms, we’re doing everything we can to cool it down through thoughtful fashion and our ongoing tree-planting efforts, ” begins founder Apurva Kothari.
Inspired by the retro vibes and vintage prints, the signature Bloom print came out of a moodboard filled with chintz and classic summer florals — all brought to life by illustrator Nupur Panemanglor.
“The idea was simple: if every day we plant trees, then every day the earth should bloom — visibly, joyfully and colourfully. The prints evoke wild gardens, captured in both daylight and moonlight. Expect roses, irises, poppies, daffodils and jasmine in full bloom,” he reveals.
Summer silhouettes of the collection include flowy dresses and kimono-style tops fashioned from breathable 100 percent organic cotton, mul mul and twill. “Shop for flowy kimono tops, billowy dresses, airy kaftans, super-light muslin shirts, relaxed floral pants and beltless jumpsuits. Our Kimono Shirt borrows from the structure of traditional kimonos, where wide sleeves connect directly to the bodice. That means no ar mhole seams — just free movement and excellent air circulation. Additionally, for every piece of clothing you buy, we plant three trees. We work with certified partners like Veritree, Ecologi and Green Story to support mangrove rescue and reforestation projects in countries like India, Madagascar, Zambia, Kenya and Haiti,” he concludes.
₹2,999 onwards.