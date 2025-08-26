Tinka Weener’s Songs of Siren debut: Where feminist fashion meets Indian heritage and mythical storytelling
Emerging fashion brand Songs of Siren has made a striking entrance into the global style conversation with its inaugural collection—a captivating fusion of mythical inspiration, modern elegance, and heritage craftsmanship. Founded in 2024 by Dutch-American designer Tinka Weener, whose experience includes working with fashion icons like Alexander McQueen, the label reimagines the siren not as a symbol of danger, but as an emblem of empowerment. India’s artisan communities—long the silent backbone of the global fashion industry yet often uncredited—take centre stage in Tinka’s vision. Her debut campaign, shot in the heart of Mumbai and creatively directed by Indiana Vos, is a vibrant love letter to the country’s textile traditions, from intricate embroidery to ancestral dyeing techniques and hand-weaving. Every piece is handmade in small batches under ethical conditions, with artistry and sustainability woven into its DNA. The collection marries meticulous Indian hand-beading with avant-garde silhouettes and a bold feminist perspective—inviting wearers to step fully into the role of the protagonist in their own story. Tinka tells us more.
Excerpts:
Songs of Siren debuts with ethically made, India-inspired pieces that reclaim the siren as a symbol of empowerment
How does Songs of Siren challenge the traditional fashion narrative that often sidelines artisan contributors?
For me, this campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary talent of Indian artisans. I feel deeply honored to have collaborated closely with the skilled hands and creative minds behind each piece. Their artistry is not just a craft, it’s a legacy, passed down through generations and rooted in rich cultural tradition.
My vision is to share their incredible work with the rest of the world, giving these artisans the global recognition they truly deserve. I want everyone who wears these pieces to feel a sense of pride and empowerment, knowing they are wearing more than just fashion, but a piece of heritage, created with care, history, and soul. This is about celebrating culture, honoring craftsmanship, and using fashion to spotlight the people behind it all.
Can you share a story or moment during the campaign shoot in Mumbai that encapsulated the spirit of collaboration?
We partnered with an all-Indian team based in Mumbai to bring this vision to life. Amol Swarnaker, who runs a local production company, was vital in helping us find the perfect talent for the campaign.To make the experience even more meaningful, we gave creative freedom to our Indian stylist, Shrreeya Shorewala. She beautifully incorporated traditional pieces like saris, potli bags, and dhoti pants, bringing authenticity and cultural depth to the shoot. The result was nothing short of magical. While some of these garments are seen in Western fashion, they’re often paired with modern styles and labelled as bohemian, which fails to acknowledge the deep heritage they represent.
I still remember clearly the moment our models, Roshne and Poona, stepped out in their looks, I was completely captivated by their presence. I couldn’t wait to share it with the world. The atmosphere on set was electric. From the production team to the models, everyone poured their heart into the project. Together, we created something that not only looked beautiful, but I hope also truly honored the culture it came from. We’re all deeply proud of what we achieved.
In blending Greek and Biblical mythology with Indian textile traditions, how do you strike a balance between cultural fusion and cultural respect?
Greek and Biblical symbolism often reflects universal themes: power, faith, sacrifice, divinity, and transformation. These are also deeply embedded in Indian storytelling, textiles, and craft traditions. My goal is to let these narratives speak to one another, not to flatten them into a single story, but to hold space for their uniqueness while drawing connections that feel emotionally and spiritually honest.
To me, cultural fusion is only meaningful when it starts with respect, collaboration, and listening. This collection, and this campaign, wasn’t just about telling my story, but amplifying the stories already present in the fabric, the hands that create it, and the history it carries.
Why was it important to have an entirely Indian creative team behind the campaign, and how did that shape the final aesthetic and messaging?
We felt that by working with an all Indian team, we would not only support the local creatives, we could also honor the background and stories of our pieces in a more authentic way. As a very new brand, we are still learning every day on how to approach sensitive topics like these, but we hope that our campaign is able to create some awareness and communicate our deep respect and appreciation for a country with such a rich heritage of culture, art, and tradition.
With sustainability and slow fashion at the core of the collection, how are traditional Indian methods naturally aligned with modern eco-conscious values?
I work closely together with Anurag Vora, who together with his team has done an incredible job in bringing my designs to life. The technique we are using to bead the dresses and bags is called aari technique — embroidery with a hooked needle. It’s an extremely time consuming and detail oriented method. A lot of love and attention is put into each item, and because it’s done fully by hand, each piece is unique. I love how it’s the polar opposite of what a lot of fashion brands do in this day and age; it’s not focused on speed and over-consumption. I wanted to create a brand that slows down the process and focuses on the human aspect; creating truly timeless pieces of wearable art. I wanted the people who wear my pieces to make memories and create their own history in my pieces, almost like museum pieces of their own life.
Please elaborate on the inspiration, designs, colour palette, fabrics and silhouettes specific to this inaugural collection.
The inspiration for my collections honestly comes from everywhere. I visit a lot of museums and art galleries when I travel and try to spend time in nature whenever possible. I like to design pieces that evoke emotions, whether that is through the usage of specific fabrics such as delicate silks, which is often associated with feelings of luxury, sensuality and tradition, or leather which is often tied to ideas of strength, edge and dominance. Or bright colours such as orange, evokes energy and excitement or black which evokes strength and mystery. The clothing that we wear have a strong influence on how we feel from within or how we come across to the outside world and I always keep that in mind during the design process.
What does it mean to move from using Indian craftsmanship as ‘inspiration’ to recognising it as ‘authorship’? How does that change the conversation around credit and ownership in fashion?
For me, moving from seeing Indian craftsmanship as inspiration to recognising it as authorship is about being honest about where the beauty and skill in the work truly come from, they’re the foundation of the garments. It changes the conversation by encouraging the industry to value the people behind the craft more openly and directly. It’s not about making a political statement, it’s about giving credit where it’s genuinely due, and making sure the artisans are seen not just as part of the process, but as essential to the creative story.
This campaign is described as a “love letter” to Indian textile heritage, what emotions or memories were you hoping to evoke in audiences both in India and globally?
Describing this campaign as a “love letter” to Indian textile heritage felt natural, because it truly came from a place of admiration, gratitude, and deep respect. I wanted audiences, especially in India, to feel seen, celebrated, and proud. There’s something incredibly moving about honoring the craft that’s been passed down through generations, and I hoped this campaign would evoke that sense of legacy, beauty, and belonging.
For global audiences, my aim was to spark a sense of wonder and appreciation. I wanted people to understand that these pieces aren’t just beautiful garments, they’re stories, they’re skill, they’re history brought to life by human hands. Whether someone is familiar with Indian embroidery or discovering them for the first time, I wanted them to feel the emotion, care, and cultural richness woven into every detail.
Ultimately, this was about inviting people, wherever they are, to look more closely, to value the work behind what they wear, and to connect emotionally to the heritage that made it possible.
Please tell us about some standout/favourite pieces from this collection.
One of my favourite pieces from this collection is The Eternal Sunshine. Not only do I love the vibrancy and positivity of the bright orange and yellow, the sun holds deep spiritual and symbolic significance in many of the world’s religions and spiritual traditions. Across cultures, it has often been revered to as a source of life, light and divine presence. Wearing this piece gives me a feeling of joy, confidence and being part of something bigger than meets the eye. I hope it gives that same feeling to anyone else wearing this piece.