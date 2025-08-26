Tinka Weener’s Songs of Siren debut: Where feminist fashion meets Indian heritage and mythical storytelling

A

We partnered with an all-Indian team based in Mumbai to bring this vision to life. Amol Swarnaker, who runs a local production company, was vital in helping us find the perfect talent for the campaign.To make the experience even more meaningful, we gave creative freedom to our Indian stylist, Shrreeya Shorewala. She beautifully incorporated traditional pieces like saris, potli bags, and dhoti pants, bringing authenticity and cultural depth to the shoot. The result was nothing short of magical. While some of these garments are seen in Western fashion, they’re often paired with modern styles and labelled as bohemian, which fails to acknowledge the deep heritage they represent.

I still remember clearly the moment our models, Roshne and Poona, stepped out in their looks, I was completely captivated by their presence. I couldn’t wait to share it with the world. The atmosphere on set was electric. From the production team to the models, everyone poured their heart into the project. Together, we created something that not only looked beautiful, but I hope also truly honored the culture it came from. We’re all deeply proud of what we achieved.