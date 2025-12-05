Vaishali Shadangule marks 25 years with the launch of her men’s line

“I have always wanted to do something different and unconventional, which is why I chose the Asiatic — it’s one of Mumbai’s most iconic locations. Valentino showed there 20 years ago and as a brand representing Indian handloom on an international platform, this felt like the right moment for India. To mark 25 years, I wanted a truly distinctive setting and the Asiatic was the most iconic we had. It seemed impossible to stage a show there, but we did it,” Vaishali smiles.

For over two decades, Vaishali Shadangule has pushed handloom far beyond the domains it once occupied. What began as an uncertain journey evolved into a design language that transformed Indian textiles into sculptural couture inspired by nature.