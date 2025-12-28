10th Anniversary Special: Venkat Gaddam on art, identity, and contemporary Hyderabad style

A

Whencut Goddamn grew out of the need to bring every part of my inner world into one space. It was never a planned identity but rather an organic extension of my life, my beliefs, and the way I have moved through the world. Everything I create begins in the small and intimate places — the books I read, the cities and corners I walk through, the moments of quiet realisation, and the emotional experiences that have shaped me into who I am today.

Over time, those influences found their own voice. Art became the place where all these parts could coexist. Painting gave me a sense of truth. Poetry gave me a way to understand myself. Fashion allowed me to translate all of that into something living and moving. Each medium carries a different emotion, and each medium allows me to tell a story that cannot be told in any other way. When these forms meet, they strengthen one another and create a fuller picture of who I am and what I care about. For me, that intersection is not a strategy or a technique. It is simply my way of living.