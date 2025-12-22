Salt Studio's Taalam Collection: A modern ode to Kerala's cultural heritage

Craft is present throughout the collection, but never overpowering. The pieces feature hand-finished details such as couching, cowrie shell accents, braided ties and tassels. “Each element is placed carefully so the garment remains versatile. You should be able to feel the work that has gone into it, but it should still feel natural to wear,” Keerthi elaborates.

The colour palette reflects this energy. Shades of red, pink, cobalt blue and jasmine green bring a joyful and expressive mood to the collection. The design process began with a focus on movement. Keerthi imagined someone walking through a family gathering or a festive morning, feeling at ease and fully themselves.

One of the main challenges was knowing when to stop. Some details had strong personalities, and editing became an important part of the process. A pleasant surprise was how beautifully the fabrics responded when worn, adding a sense of rhythm that felt true to the name Taalam.

Keerthi says the pieces can be styled effortlessly, worn with flats, simple jewellery or even sneakers. She wants the wearer to feel light, comfortable and connected to culture in a way that feels personal. For her, the jasmine green Rasika corset dress stands out. It reinterprets Kerala kasavu in a bold, modern form and captures the heart of Taalam, where tradition and individuality move together naturally.

Prices start at Rs 8,000.

Available on request.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress