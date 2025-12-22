Salt Studio's Taalam Collection: A modern ode to Kerala's cultural heritage

Kerala’s heritage is not limited to festivals or ceremonies. It also lives in daily routines, in handwoven fabrics, local music, colour and movement. This sense of lived culture is what continues to inspire many contemporary designers today.
For Keerthi Warrier, founder and designer of Salt Studio, everyday connection to heritage is central to her work. She describes Salt Studio’s design vocabulary as one that brings together Kerala’s cultural memory with a relaxed, modern way of dressing. “The brand is known for comfortable silhouettes, handwoven textiles, bold colours and small playful details that never feel forced,” she tells us.
The Taalam collection builds on this idea. Inspired by the natural rhythm of life, its slow moments and small celebrations, the collection looks at heritage as something personal rather than performative. The aim is for the wearer to feel comfortable and confident, not dressed up in costume.
The word taalam refers to rhythm, something that has structure but also freedom. This idea guided the design story. The garments feature fluid shapes and gentle movement. These elements are familiar but used in a way that feels current and easy-to-wear. “It reflects how many of us experience culture today, “We are rooted, but we also adapt,” Keerthi says. Fabric choices were key to capturing this balance. The collection uses handwoven Chendamangalam cotton, chosen for its breathability and cultural significance, along with handwoven modal silk, which adds softness and flow. Together, they create contrast in texture and movement while still feeling light on the body.
Craft is present throughout the collection, but never overpowering. The pieces feature hand-finished details such as couching, cowrie shell accents, braided ties and tassels. “Each element is placed carefully so the garment remains versatile. You should be able to feel the work that has gone into it, but it should still feel natural to wear,” Keerthi elaborates.
The colour palette reflects this energy. Shades of red, pink, cobalt blue and jasmine green bring a joyful and expressive mood to the collection. The design process began with a focus on movement. Keerthi imagined someone walking through a family gathering or a festive morning, feeling at ease and fully themselves.
One of the main challenges was knowing when to stop. Some details had strong personalities, and editing became an important part of the process. A pleasant surprise was how beautifully the fabrics responded when worn, adding a sense of rhythm that felt true to the name Taalam.
Keerthi says the pieces can be styled effortlessly, worn with flats, simple jewellery or even sneakers. She wants the wearer to feel light, comfortable and connected to culture in a way that feels personal. For her, the jasmine green Rasika corset dress stands out. It reinterprets Kerala kasavu in a bold, modern form and captures the heart of Taalam, where tradition and individuality move together naturally.
Prices start at Rs 8,000.
Available on request.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress