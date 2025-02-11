Carolina Herrera Fall 2025 collection: Wes Gordon blends romance and power dressing at NYFW

Wes Gordon’s latest Carolina Herrera collection soared to new heights—literally—debuting atop a Manhattan skyscraper during New York Fashion Week. With the city’s iconic skyline as a breathtaking backdrop, models walked a runway adorned with 3,000 deep burgundy ranunculus blooms while Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams set the mood.

Since taking over as Carolina Herrera’s creative director in 2018, Gordon has consistently redefined the brand’s signature elegance. For his Fall 2025 collection, he delivered a striking lineup of 66 ensembles that blended ultra-feminine silhouettes with structured tailoring. From tweed mini dresses exuding vintage charm to sharply cut blazers and trousers channeling modern masculinity, the collection embraced duality.