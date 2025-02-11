Carolina Herrera Fall 2025 collection: Wes Gordon blends romance and power dressing at NYFW

Wes Gordon’s latest Carolina Herrera collection soared to new heights—literally—debuting atop a Manhattan skyscraper during New York Fashion Week. With the city’s iconic skyline as a breathtaking backdrop, models walked a runway adorned with 3,000 deep burgundy ranunculus blooms while Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams set the mood.
Since taking over as Carolina Herrera’s creative director in 2018, Gordon has consistently redefined the brand’s signature elegance. For his Fall 2025 collection, he delivered a striking lineup of 66 ensembles that blended ultra-feminine silhouettes with structured tailoring. From tweed mini dresses exuding vintage charm to sharply cut blazers and trousers channeling modern masculinity, the collection embraced duality.
Romantic floral lace sets gave way to ethereal, nearly sheer embroidered gowns, each look elevated with gold embellishments, statement earrings, and delicate rose appliqués. However, the pièce de résistance was undoubtedly the grand finale—a dramatic black silk faille cape adorned with a rosette, layered over an intricate black jewel macramé sleeveless dress. Gordon himself singled it out as his favourite, describing it as a true embodiment of his vision.
Drawing inspiration from Jerzy Kosiński’s novel and its 1979 film adaptation Being There, starring Peter Sellers and Shirley MacLaine, Gordon channelled its poetic and nostalgic essence. “The film’s atmosphere—romantic and introspective—really set the tone for me,” he revealed post-show.
A star-studded front row, including Dove Cameron, Chloe Fineman, Emmy Rossum, and Nicole Scherzinger, added to the evening’s glamour. The event also welcomed the brand’s legendary founder, Carolina Herrera, who viewed the collection for the first time and later shared her thoughts with Gordon. Her verdict? “It was beautiful.”
With a masterful blend of past and present, Gordon once again proved that Carolina Herrera’s legacy of elegance is in impeccable hands.