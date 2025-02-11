Designers

Tory Burch reinvents American sportswear with bold twists at NYFW 2025

Burch’s venue selection further amplified the collection’s essence
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion showCharles Sykes via AP
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

New York Fashion Week witnessed Tory Burch reimagining classic American sportswear with a dramatic, deconstructed edge. Her Fall/Winter collection played with exaggerated proportions, unexpected layers, and bold textures, all against the sleek backdrop of the Museum of Modern Art.

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion showCharles Sykes via AP
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion showCharles Sykes via AP

Burch, known for her refined aesthetic and effortless silhouettes, took a departure from convention by adding a deliberate twist—both literally and figuratively. “It was an exploration of how to take something familiar and make it more intriguing,” she shared post-show. “Sportswear is an American legacy, and I wanted to rethink its structure and composition.”

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion showCharles Sykes via AP

Charles Sykes via AP

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion showCharles Sykes via AP
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show
A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion showCharles Sykes via AP

Burch’s venue selection further amplified the collection’s essence. The MoMA runway was split into two levels, connected by a striking staircase where models descended with effortless poise. Guests watched from stark white seating areas as a giant video screen projected distorted, almost voyeuristic angles of the runway—creating an unsettling, cinematic experience.

Adding to the eerie ambience was the soundtrack, a pulsating techno beat punctuated by intermittent laughter, sometimes joyful, sometimes unsettling. “It leaves you questioning—is she laughing or crying?” Burch remarked with a knowing smile.

Fashion’s elite, including Amanda Seyfried, Jodie Turner-Smith, Alexandra Daddario, and Ciara, were among the attendees, soaking in Burch’s fresh perspective on modern femininity. With this collection, Burch successfully redefined sportswear, proving that even the most familiar styles can be elevated through an artful twist.

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show
Christian Siriano’s NYFW 2025 show stuns with celebrities, glam and a charitable cause
New York Fashion Week
Sportswear
Tory Burch
New York Fashion Week 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com