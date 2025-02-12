Michael Kors brings cosy glamour to New York Fashion Week with a homely runway

Michael Kors transformed the runway into a space reminiscent of his living room for his Fall/Winter collection at New York Fashion Week, reinforcing his signature blend of comfort and elegance. With exposed brick walls, wooden accents, and even Japanese paper lanterns suspended from vaulted ceilings, the setting mirrored Kors' philosophy of ‘warm modernism’.
Backstage, the designer reflected on the essence of American style. “It’s about the idea of ease, which we Americans invented. The world dresses this way, but what I like is that it has glamour,” he told a media organisation. Kors drew inspiration from fashion icons like Lauren Hutton in the 1970s and modern trendsetter Zoë Kravitz, blending timeless sophistication with contemporary flair.
The collection focused on fluidity and layering, an approach Kors describes as ‘anti-corset, anti-Spanx, anti-bustier.’ Models walked the elongated runway with natural, minimal makeup and effortless hair, allowing the clothes to take centre stage. The show opened with tailored menswear-inspired jackets paired with sweeping skirts and slouchy suit pants. A striking contrast came in the form of bikini bra tops layered beneath oversized blazers, highlighting the interplay of structure and softness.
Luxurious textures dominated the collection, with sumptuous shearling making a statement in unexpected hues like dusty mauve and celadon. Kors’ signature outerwear took centre stage, offering a mix of sharply tailored leather trench coats, hip-length jackets, and even a dazzling sequin-covered trench that shimmered under the runway lights.
Despite the winter chill, Hollywood’s elite turned out in force. Stars including Uma Thurman, Kerry Washington, Rose Byrne, and Suki Waterhouse graced the front row, with Lisa Rinna cheering on her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, who walked the runway. Waterhouse raved about the collection, calling it “absolutely stunning,” while Byrne admired Kors’ effortless approach to classic tailoring.
As always, Michael Kors delivered a masterclass in fusing practicality with luxury, proving once again why his designs remain a staple in modern fashion.