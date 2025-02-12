Thom Browne’s whimsical aviary takes flight at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week came to a spectacular close with Thom Browne transforming a dimly lit Manhattan theatre into an enchanting aviary. Under a canopy of 2,000 origami birds, guests were transported into a dreamscape where fashion met poetry, culminating in a theatrical runway experience unlike any other.
Browne’s shows are known for storytelling, and this collection unfolded like a beautifully crafted fable. At the heart of the narrative were two lovebirds trapped in a white birdcage, longing to break free. “How marvellous would it be,” the story pondered, “to be exactly who we wish to be?”
Two “ornithologists” in Browne’s signature grey uniform observed the proceedings, setting the stage for an array of 64 avant-garde looks. Models adorned with feathery eyelashes strutted down the runway in tweeds, plaids, argyle knits, and structured flannels. Embroidered birds in vibrant hues soared across deconstructed jackets and coats, injecting playful whimsy into the collection.
Among the captivated audience were Hollywood elites and fashion powerhouses. Actors Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall cosied up in the front row, joined by a star-studded guest list featuring Cara Delevingne, musician St. Vincent, Cristin Milioti, Alessandro Nivola, and Cole Escola.
The show also paid homage to collegiate style, with a varsity jacket marked “65” in tribute to Browne’s birth year. As always, his beloved Hector bag made an appearance, delighting fans with its quirky canine inspiration.
In a final romantic flourish, Browne ran out at the end, carrying a bouquet of white flowers—a heartfelt Valentine’s gift for his partner, Andrew Bolton, echoing the monochrome elegance of the origami-filled wonderland.