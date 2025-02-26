Gucci marks creative transition with lush looks recalling eras past

Gone is the deep Gucci red. Here is the dark Gucci green.

The fashion house signaled its creative transition on the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday by sheathing the showroom in a plush green carpet and pleated drapery. Red was the signature colour of the now-ended Sabato De Sarno era, and the colour switch from red to green — both integral to the Gucci stripe logo — put a definitive line under it.