Sanjay Garg redefines sari design with Raw Mango, blending tradition, culture, and sustainability

Sanjay Garg isn’t just a designer — he’s a storyteller. The man behind Raw Mango, the iconic brand that has reimagined Indian textiles, speaks to CE at an event conducted by FICCI FLO with a passion that is both contagious and thought-provoking. When you hear him talk about his journey, it’s clear that his work goes far beyond sarees — it’s about culture, identity, and the stories woven into every thread.
“I have actually wanted to become a graphic designer and I see sari as two-dimensional. If you see, sari is two-dimensional. When you wear it, it becomes three-dimensional. That’s how I see. Saris are like a design but it’s almost like a graphic design and after you wear it, it becomes 3D. That was a very design answer,” he shares. (laughs)
Raw Mango was born from this unique vision, but its journey was anything but easy. Garg reflects on the challenges he faced when he started, “People thought saris were for aunties or bhenjis.” He further adds, “There was this stigma, this idea that sarees weren’t modern or practical, that young girls wouldn’t wear them. But for me, it was never about making it branded or exclusive. It was like just wear a saree! Wear it casually, let it become part of your everyday life.”
What sets Garg apart is his approach to design. For him, it’s not about aesthetics alone but about solving problems and making statements. “Design is like being a doctor — but without a degree, it’s about diagnosing an issue, understanding the process, and creating something meaningful. Design is my medium, like a pen is to a writer. It’s how I express my thoughts, anger, love — everything,” he says laughing.
This philosophy is evident in Raw Mango’s collections, known for their minimalism and bold reinterpretations of tradition. Garg recalls how he’s often inspired by a challenge. “My teacher once said lime green was too bright a colour for sari. So, I made it into the most modern and contemporary sari I could imagine. I want to change the definition of sophistication, of what’s considered cool. We don’t need to follow — we can lead,” he expresses.
Sustainability, while a core principle of Raw Mango, is something Garg believes shouldn’t need a spotlight. “Sustainability shouldn’t be a selling point — it’s a necessity, and by 2025, it shouldn’t even be something we talk about. Brands that aren’t sustainable don’t deserve to exist,” he says firmly. For him, sustainability goes beyond the fabric — it’s about preserving weaving techniques, motifs, and even the cultural identity tied to the sari.
Raw Mango is more than a brand to Garg — it’s a movement. “I want it to be about more than just fashion, I want it to influence how we think, what we listen to, what we do. It’s about building the cultural fabric of our nation,” he narrates.
And Hyderabad? Garg lights up when asked about the city. “The weather here is lovely, but the best food is not in the restaurants — it’s in people’s homes. When someone invites you over, that’s where you find the real flavours,” he expresses with joy in his eyes thinking about homemade food.
As for the future, Garg’s vision is as ambitious as it is grounded. “I see Raw Mango contributing more to culture and identity,” he says. With his next collection set to launch in February, Sanjay Garg continues to weave stories, traditions, and modernity into every creation, proving that a saree is far more than just a piece of fabric — it’s a living, breathing work of art.
— Story by Darshita Jain