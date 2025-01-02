Sanjay Garg redefines sari design with Raw Mango, blending tradition, culture, and sustainability

Sanjay Garg isn’t just a designer — he’s a storyteller. The man behind Raw Mango, the iconic brand that has reimagined Indian textiles, speaks to CE at an event conducted by FICCI FLO with a passion that is both contagious and thought-provoking. When you hear him talk about his journey, it’s clear that his work goes far beyond sarees — it’s about culture, identity, and the stories woven into every thread.

“I have actually wanted to become a graphic designer and I see sari as two-dimensional. If you see, sari is two-dimensional. When you wear it, it becomes three-dimensional. That’s how I see. Saris are like a design but it’s almost like a graphic design and after you wear it, it becomes 3D. That was a very design answer,” he shares. (laughs)