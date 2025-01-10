Hyderabad-based Shravan Kummar’s Kanyaarthi celebrates womanhood and the richness of Indian tradition

Shravan Kummar is a name that resonates far and wide in the fashion world. The renowned Hyderabad-based designer, known for his dedication to reviving and popularising handloom, continues to leave us spellbound with his breathtaking creations steeped in tradition, culture, and the vibrant hues of India. A true connoisseur of saris, Shravan’s artistry has been instrumental in preserving the timeless elegance of this quintessential Indian attire, reminding us of its unmatched grace, versatility, and enduring charm.

For him, a sari is not merely a garment but a symbol of inclusivity and resilience. “The sari is a forgiving attire,” he asserts, highlighting its universal appeal. According to him, regardless of age, size, shape, or even life stage, be it a young woman, a grandmother, or an expecting mother, the sari drapes everyone effortlessly, embracing all with equal grace.

As we celebrate Sankranti/Pongal, a festival that beautifully embodies the spirit of tradition and new beginnings, it’s only fitting to spotlight Shravan’s latest masterpiece, Kanyaarthi — a testament to Shravan’s unwavering devotion to India’s cultural roots, presenting a stunning range of designs that pay homage to the essence of tradition and grace.

“The first festival of the year marks a vibrant celebration of the sun, honouring the backbone of our society, the farmers. This joyous occasion is celebrated on a grand scale, bringing communities together. People deck themselves in stunning traditional outfits, adding to the festive spirit, as they express gratitude and revel in the bountiful blessings of nature and agriculture,” Shravan says.

A symphony of weaves & wonder

Informing us about Kanyaarthi, he expresses, “The word ‘Kanya’ translates to ‘maiden’ or ‘girl,’ and ‘Arthi’ signifies the expression of longing or desire. Together, the name evokes the spirit of a young woman yearning for both cultural and emotional connection, an exploration of her roots and desires.” He further says that Kanyaarthi is an exploration of heritage, femininity, and timeless grace. The name itself has a dual significance.

In a way, it celebrates womanhood and the richness of Indian tradition, particularly the beauty of saris. “The inspiration behind Kanyaarthi is deeply rooted in the idea of continuity, passing down age-old traditions while infusing them with modern sensibilities,” Shravan tells us. The collection is a tribute to femininity, embodying both the classic and the contemporary in a way that resonates with today’s women.

Beyond its poetic allure, Kanyaarthi boasts a remarkable depth of technical craftsmanship. Speaking about his choice of fabrics, the designer shares, “I chose the ones that speak to both luxury and comfort, vibrant hand-woven silks.” When it comes to colours, Kanyaarthi features deep jewel tones like ruby reds and emerald greens, paired with delicate pastels such as powder pink, ivory, and muted gold. “These hues are symbolic of both traditional richness and the contemporary, sophisticated woman. The juxtaposition of bright and pastel hues reflects the complexities of modern femininity, bold yet graceful,” Shravan explains.

The pieces in Kanyaarthi are elevated by traditional Indian embroidery techniques like age-old zardozi, which uses gold and silver threads to create intricate, opulent patterns. Shravan shares, “The use of these art forms enhances the tactile experience of the garments, giving them depth and character. Embellishments such as pearl detailing, sequins, and crystals have been added subtly, enhancing the saris without overwhelming them, allowing the craftsmanship to take centre stage.” Not only this, the collection also integrates heirloom-inspired borders and pallu designs, giving each sari a unique, almost narrative quality.

Kanyaarthi also stands out for its remarkable versatility. While preserving its traditional aesthetic, the designs cater to a wide range of occasions. Whether it’s a grand wedding, an intimate ceremony, a festive gathering, or even a glamorous gala, the drop offers pieces that seamlessly fit the occasion. As the designer shares, this collection is a heartfelt tribute to Indian brides.