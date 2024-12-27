Journal by Pranay’s ‘Notes of Sunshine’ embraces subtlety and the stillness of the present moment

As always, sustainability plays a key role in the design process for Journal by Pranay, and Notes of Sunshine is no exception. “Being eco-conscious is always a point of discussion in our design process,” says Pranay. “We have used natural fibers and incorporated beautiful hand embroideries by skilled artisans. Our goal is to constantly push the envelope in terms of our environmental responsibility.”

This collection marks a departure from the bold, vibrant celebration of colours seen in Gulposh, the label’s previous collection. “While Gulposh was all about retro vibes and the richness of colour, Notes of Sunshine embraces subtlety, muted pastel tones, and the stillness of the present moment,” Pranay explains. This shift in design direction has been pivotal for the brand’s evolution. “It gave me a design language and helped me define the voice of Journal by Pranay,” he adds. “This collection feels deeply personal to both the brand and myself.”

Notes of Sunshine is filled with intricate details, such as roses and wildflowers rendered in exquisite bullion hand embroidery. “In this collection, we’ve used multiple shades of silk floss to add depth and focus to even the smallest flowers. These details are meant to draw attention without overwhelming the designs,” says Pranay.