Journal by Pranay’s ‘Notes of Sunshine’ embraces subtlety and the stillness of the present moment

Launched in 2023, Journal by Pranay began in Hyderabad as a sister brand to Vasthralekha, focusing on conscious luxury pret. The brand’s mission is to create luxury ensembles that honor India’s rich art, heritage, and crafts, all while presenting them in a modern, relevant fashion.
The creative force behind the brand, Hara Pranay Surapaneni, the founder and creative head, didn’t follow a conventional path to fashion design. “I didn’t study fashion formally,” he shares. “But from childhood, I’ve been deeply intrigued by anything related to aesthetics and design — whether it’s clothing, art, interior décor, or even gardenscapes.” This early fascination gradually morphed into a passion for fashion, especially as he became acquainted with India’s handloom clusters and the distinct weaves and crafts the country is so fortunate to have.
“I grew up being introduced to various handloom clusters,” Pranay explains, “and my interest naturally gravitated toward fashion, specifically clothing, as I learned more about the diverse handlooms of India during my travels.”
Journal by Pranay’s most recent collection, Notes of Sunshine, is a serene reflection of slow, valley life. Pranay explains, “This collection is an invitation to slow down, breathe in the beauty around us, and embrace the gentle rhythms of life.” Showcased in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, and even Singapore, Notes of Sunshine captures the essence of tranquility and simplicity, where life unfolds at a slower pace, far from the rush of city life.
The inspiration for this collection struck during a vivid summer memory of Pranay’s — a full-bloom rose creeper on a vintage window sill in the serene Kullu valley. He recalls, “It’s the feeling of sunlight gently breaking through the clouds, wrapping the world in a warm embrace that inspired me. That stillness, that sense of calm, is what we’ve aimed to capture in this collection.”
As always, sustainability plays a key role in the design process for Journal by Pranay, and Notes of Sunshine is no exception. “Being eco-conscious is always a point of discussion in our design process,” says Pranay. “We have used natural fibers and incorporated beautiful hand embroideries by skilled artisans. Our goal is to constantly push the envelope in terms of our environmental responsibility.”
This collection marks a departure from the bold, vibrant celebration of colours seen in Gulposh, the label’s previous collection. “While Gulposh was all about retro vibes and the richness of colour, Notes of Sunshine embraces subtlety, muted pastel tones, and the stillness of the present moment,” Pranay explains. This shift in design direction has been pivotal for the brand’s evolution. “It gave me a design language and helped me define the voice of Journal by Pranay,” he adds. “This collection feels deeply personal to both the brand and myself.”
Notes of Sunshine is filled with intricate details, such as roses and wildflowers rendered in exquisite bullion hand embroidery. “In this collection, we’ve used multiple shades of silk floss to add depth and focus to even the smallest flowers. These details are meant to draw attention without overwhelming the designs,” says Pranay.
The colour palette for this collection reflects the calm, soothing shades of a morning mist — muted pastels in blue, pink, lilac, and ivory that mirror the gentle pace of life in a valley. “The colours are inspired by the subtle variations of the morning mist,” Pranay explains. “They sync perfectly with the serenity and stillness we wanted to portray.”
Linen, chosen for its raw texture and earthy appeal, forms the backbone of the collection’s fabric selection. Pranay notes, “Linen is versatile, luxurious, and comfortable — qualities that align with the essence of this collection.”
As for silhouettes, Notes of Sunshine features designs that are effortless, relaxed, and modern, with a focus on comfort and beauty. ”The collection includes dresses, co-ords, easy shirts, and tops, all designed to harmonize with the natural world,” says Pranay. ”Our goal is always to create pieces that reflect ease and beauty while allowing the wearer to feel at home in them.”
From the design philosophy to the delicate, hand-crafted details, Notes of Sunshine embodies Pranay’s commitment to conscious luxury, a love for India’s craftsmanship, and a deep respect for the rhythms of life that sustain us.
Price ranges between INR 9,000 and INR 20,000.
Available online.
