Kim Jones redefines menswear with Dior’s Paris Fashion Week collection

Kim Jones’ Dior Men collection at Paris Fashion Week was a masterclass in balancing tradition with modernity, offering a fresh take on menswear that merged precision tailoring with couture-inspired elements.
Drawing heavily from Dior’s mid-century heritage, particularly the iconic “Ligne H” silhouette introduced by Christian Dior in 1954, the collection showcased structured designs that emphasized clean, angular lines.
The palette was understated but impactful, focusing on monochromatic tones and soft hues punctuated with the occasional pop of colour. A standout piece was a reimagined pink robe, inspired by Dior’s 1948 Pondichery haute couture design, featuring intricate embroidery that shimmered under the lights.
Another highlight was the polished leather bomber jacket—minimal yet striking—exemplifying the collection’s emphasis on refined masculinity.
Jones infused elements of couture into the menswear lineup with tailored opera capes borrowed from Dior’s archives and sleek leather boots adorned with satin bows, playfully dubbed “bow caps.” Glass-bead embroidery mimicking raindrops and chiaroscuro-inspired drapery added a sense of artistic drama.
Accessories were equally bold, with hybrid sneakers embroidered with motifs from Dior’s 1961 archives lending a youthful energy. The collection also explored a duality, juxtaposing 18th-century ornamental excesses with the functional elegance of the 19th century, emphasizing transformation and evolution in menswear.
While rooted in Dior’s history, the collection was distinctly modern, reflecting Jones’ ability to reinterpret archival elements for contemporary audiences. It signalled a slight pivot towards a more traditionally masculine aesthetic while retaining the designer’s penchant for innovation and couture craftsmanship.