Julien Fournié’s ‘First Circus’ stuns Paris Haute Couture Week with theatrical whimsy and gothic edge

Julien Fournié transformed the Théâtre Mogador into a surreal dreamscape on Tuesday with “First Circus,” a bold haute couture show that seamlessly merged fashion with performance art. The collection was an electrifying spectacle—whimsical, eerie, and deeply theatrical—paying homage to the designer’s childhood imagination and love for the fantastical.
Dark Gothic elements infused a rebellious edge, as seen in a sculpted checked gown segmented with inky black panels. With ghostly makeup and jet-black hair, the model embodied a striking blend of burlesque mystique and couture drama.
The playful chaos escalated when a model in a sleek suit jacket and a rabbit-face mask fired a glitter gun into the crowd, capturing the collection’s wild, untamed energy.
Just as the madness peaked, a figure in an oversized pink tutu, helmet, and knee pads charged down the runway, underscoring Fournié’s fearless approach to couture—where humour, audacity, and theatricality reign supreme.
“This collection,” Fournié shared, “celebrates the power of imagination—a tribute to the shy child I once was, who created magical worlds away from prying eyes.”
Superheroes, aliens, and witches came to life on the runway, each crafted with exquisite artisanal techniques, proving that haute couture can be both boundary-pushing and deeply personal.