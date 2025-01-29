Julien Fournié’s ‘First Circus’ stuns Paris Haute Couture Week with theatrical whimsy and gothic edge

Julien Fournié transformed the Théâtre Mogador into a surreal dreamscape on Tuesday with “First Circus,” a bold haute couture show that seamlessly merged fashion with performance art. The collection was an electrifying spectacle—whimsical, eerie, and deeply theatrical—paying homage to the designer’s childhood imagination and love for the fantastical.

Dark Gothic elements infused a rebellious edge, as seen in a sculpted checked gown segmented with inky black panels. With ghostly makeup and jet-black hair, the model embodied a striking blend of burlesque mystique and couture drama.