Designing from the heart: Nilaya Reddy’s personal take on modern heirlooms

Nilaya’s design philosophy is deeply intuitive, rooted in the emotional resonance each piece holds for its wearer. “Every piece of jewellery carries emotion—whether it’s a gift, an heirloom, or something you wear during a life milestone. I’ve learned that design is as much about intuition as it is about technique. Over time, you learn to trust your instincts,” she explains.

Her work draws heavily from nature and history—organic forms like vines and birds, temple-inspired textures, and an understated elegance that allows the wearer to shine. “I do love using polished diamonds, rubies, emeralds—clients are drawn to the gloss. But personally, I love the raw, untouched quality of uncut diamonds or rose-cut stones. Even the gold we use is never bright or glossy,” she says.

When asked if there was a moment that shifted her path as a designer, she pauses before sharing a story. “There was a time I was designing earrings for a friend who was going through a tough phase. We ended up talking more about life than jewellery,” she says. “That’s when I truly understood how much meaning people attach to what they wear.”

In her new collection, there’s one piece she’s especially drawn to—a ruby necklace that she describes with quiet reverence. “It has this deep, moody red. Not too bright. When the light hits it, it almost glows,” she says. “I designed it during a time when I needed both strength and softness. It became about more than just the look—it was what the colour made me feel.”

One of the most memorable projects she’s worked on was for a young bride. “She brought me her grandmother’s old gold and wanted to rework it for her wedding. We melted some pieces, kept a few as they were, and built something entirely new. It was emotional—for her, and for me. That’s when you realise jewellery isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s memory. It’s family. It’s comfort,” Nilaya adds.

