Anamika Ananth celebrates womanhood through Penmai

Designer Anamika Ananth’s work draws deeply from her South Indian upbringing—steeped in Telugu and Tamil traditions—and her academic training at Parsons School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. Her practice is shaped by early memories of everyday beauty—jasmine being threaded, gardens tended to, and rituals passed down through generations.

Design rooted in Tamil–Telugu traditions and personal memory

This ethos comes alive in her debut collection, Penmai, which marks the launch of her eponymous label. A young, conscious, and culturally rooted brand, it celebrates womanhood in its most real, everyday form.