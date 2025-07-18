Architectural silhouettes shape Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna’s new line
There’s a certain kind of woman who doesn’t chase the spotlight—she carries it within her. She is composed but not cold, luminous without trying, and moves through the world with an elegance that needs no translation. She is the muse behind The Light Within, a festive offering from Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna that speaks not in spectacle, but in subtleties.
Balancing structure and softness in modern Indian couture
This is a collection that captures emotion in motion—silks that whisper, shimmer that breathes, and cuts that honour both structure and soul. Brushed in dreamy gold, champagne silver, and jewel greens, the palette is restrained yet radiant, like moonlight filtering through clouds. The silhouettes are architectural yet ethereal, crafted for the woman who believes power is best wielded softly.
In an industry that often rewards noise, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna offer nuance—a quiet rebellion dressed in tulle, satin, and the glint of hand-embroidered crystals. Now celebrating over 25 years at the helm of Indian fashion, Rahul Khanna reflect on legacy, instinct, and the luminous spirit of the modern woman in this exclusive conversation.
More than 25 years in fashion is no small feat. When you look back at your journey—from prêt pioneers to global tastemakers—what do you remember most vividly from the early days?
The energy. The uncertainty. And the thrill of creating something we hadn’t seen around us yet. We started with conviction but no guarantees — no playbook for what Western prêt could look like in India. What I remember most vividly is that raw passion—doing fittings in tiny rooms, sketching late into the night, and chasing fabric mills who didn’t understand what we were trying to do. There was a fire, and somehow, that hasn’t gone out.
Western ready-to-wear was almost non-existent in India when you started. What gave you the courage—or conviction—to begin there?
Instinct. We always believed in the urban Indian who wanted more — something sharper, cleaner, international in sensibility but grounded in detail. Western wear wasn’t the obvious choice back then, but we weren’t looking for safe. We were looking to fill a gap that we felt ourselves — and that gave us both the courage and the clarity to start.
You’ve been known for razor-sharp menswear since the start, but your womenswear has evolved into something equally precise yet poetic. How do you balance structure with softness—especially in The Light Within?
That balance is the heart of everything we do—tension and harmony. In The Light Within, we deliberately played with tailoring techniques and architectural lines, but allowed the fabrics to flow, breathe, and sometimes even surprise us. Structure anchors emotion, and softness adds breath—it’s a dialogue. That’s how the collection found its voice.
The Light Within feels like more than just a collection—it’s a mood, almost a quiet rebellion. Who is the Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna woman today, and how did she shape this line?
She’s intuitive, intelligent, and not performative. She walks into a room without needing to announce herself—but you feel her presence. The Light Within is a reflection of that woman—powerful, yes, but not loud. She’s self-aware, she’s evolving, and she dresses not to impress, but to express.
There’s an interplay of shadow and shimmer in this collection—dreamy golds, champagne silvers, jewel greens. What inspired this specific palette?
It came from the idea of inner light— that flicker within you that stays alive, even in your darkest moments. We wanted the palette to feel like it was whispering, not shouting. The shimmer isn’t surface-level; it’s layered. There’s a sense of restraint in the glamour— a sort of dignified radiance.
Your design language often merges architecture with emotion. In The Light Within, how did you approach silhouette and fabric to evoke that luminosity?
We started by stripping everything back —then slowly added layers of movement, lightness, and detail. Silhouettes are clean but not rigid. Fabrics catch the light differently depending on the angle or the wearer’s energy. The goal was to create pieces that don’t overpower the wearer, but enhance their own quiet glow.
“The garments do not just adorn; they become a language.” Can you speak to this idea of clothing as communication—particularly in the context of this collection?
Clothes are never just clothes—they say who you are without speaking. With The Light Within, we wanted each piece to feel like a sentence in a larger story. The cut, the sheen, the way a shoulder falls or a back opens—all of that communicates intention. It’s quiet storytelling through silhouette.
Over the years, your brand has expanded from Delhi to Paris to whispers of Spain. What does “international” mean to you now — and how do you remain rooted while reaching out globally?
“International” today isn’t geography—it’s sensibility. We’re speaking to a global mind, not just a global market. We’ve always remained rooted in precision and quality— that’s our DNA. But the woman (or man) we dress could be walking through Madrid, Manhattan or Mumbai —the story still holds.
You’ve dressed a galaxy of Indian icons—from Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif to Sobhita Dhulipala. How do you think celebrity dressing has evolved, and what does it take today to make a red-carpet moment truly timeless?
Red carpet dressing today is less about volume and more about voice. Audiences want authenticity. Our most timeless moments come when the person and the garment meet at the right emotional pitch. It’s not about trends—it’s about attitude, restraint, and the power of less.
Your partnership is one of the most enduring in Indian fashion. What’s the secret to that creative longevity?
Mutual respect, creative curiosity, and the ability to give each other space. We’re not always in agreement — and that’s the strength. We push each other, but we also listen. The work has always come first. And I think over the years, we’ve learnt when to challenge, and when to trust.
