Bianca Balti in Varun Bahl Couture at the Waves Summit 2025

International supermodel Bianca Balti made a breathtaking appearance at the Waves Summit in New Delhi, turning heads in a custom hand-embroidered sari by celebrated Indian couturier Varun Bahl.
Radiating timeless elegance and modern poise, Bianca wore an ethereal ivory sari that seamlessly blended Indian heritage craftsmanship with Varun Bahl’s contemporary couture aesthetic. Her look served as a poetic statement, an ode to India's artisanal legacy reinterpreted through a global lens.
“Dressing Bianca was a moment of pure creative harmony,” said Varun Bahl. “Her grace and appreciation for our culture brought the design to life in a way that felt both powerful and personal.”
Bianca shared her admiration for the intricacies of Indian fashion and the emotion it evokes, reinforcing the summit’s spirit of global unity and cross-cultural appreciation. Her sartorial choice not only added star power to the occasion but also celebrated the deep-rooted artistry of India on an international stage.
At a platform that champions global ideas and shared visions, Bianca Balti in Varun Bahl Couture was more than a fashion moment, it was a symbol of elegance, respect, and cross-cultural celebration.
A celebrated model and cancer survivor, Bianca recently opened up about her battle with ovarian cancer and how it reshaped her perspective on life.
"It's funny because so many people get a diagnosis of cancer, and yet when they tell you you have cancer, you think you're gonna die, and that's what I felt," she shared in a moving interview.
Now in recovery, she has returned to the fashion industry with renewed purpose, using her platform to spotlight gender disparities and representation gaps in media. Her belief in the power of social media as a voice for the unheard resonates deeply with the spirit of global unity celebrated at the Waves Summit.