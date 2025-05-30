Nikhil Thampi’s NAIA collection: Timeless couture that whispers power

“I spent a lot of time in hospitals over the last few years. But family is the priority. Work can wait,” he shares.

In that pause, a quieter, more reflective vision took shape. The result is NAIA, a demi-couture collection designed not for spectacle, but for intimate grandeur—the kind found in destination weddings, Diwali dinners, and legacy moments that unfold off-stage.

“This collection isn’t about trends—it’s about timelessness. Something you’d wear now, and your daughter would wear years later. That’s what heirloom means to me,” he explains.