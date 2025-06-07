Designers

Inspired by jamawar, French paisleys and Kashmiri kashidakari, Dolly J’s debut menswear line is all about textiles

The concept behind An Heirloom Summer was rooted in the idea of creating garments that feel like modern-day heirlooms
Inspired by jamawar heirlooms, French paisleys and Kashmiri kashidakari, Dolly J’s debut menswear line is all about textiles
An Heirloom Summer relies on precision: hand-embroidered collars and meticulously placed motifs
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Celebrated couturier Dolly J steps into menswear with the debut of An Heirloom Summer, her first-ever collection for men. “I’ve always believed couture should carry meaning and legacy. With An Heirloom Summer, it felt like the right time to offer a men’s line that reflects the same craftsmanship and emotion I bring to women’s wear. Today’s modern gentleman seeks more than style — he seeks stories, heritage and timelessness. This collection is my response to that,” she begins.

Musing on personal archive

Drawing from a rich personal archive, the collection breathes new life into heirloom craftsmanship. “The concept behind An Heirloom Summer was rooted in the idea of creating garments that feel like modern-day heirlooms — pieces rich in memory, craftsmanship and quiet elegance. The initial spark came from my personal collection of vintage jamawar shawls and a deep admiration for Kashmiri and French textile traditions. I wanted to reimagine these timehonoured elements into menswear,” the designer reveals.

Womenswear vs Menwear

Her approach to menswear design is rooted in the same philosophy that defines her womenswear: storytelling through craft, attention to detail and timeless elegance. “With womenswear, there’s room for fluidity and drama — layered textures, flowing forms and overt embellishments. In contrast, menswear relies on precision: hand-embroidered collars and meticulously placed motifs. Structure plays a central role; silhouettes must balance sharp tailoring with comfort, while ornamentation must feel intentional, never overwhelming,” Dolly shares.

Summer silhouettes

An Heirloom Summer strikes a balance between tradition and modernity, blending classic achkans and sherwanis with intricate handwork, lighter cuts and subtle layering — alongside sharp tuxedos and versatile open jacket sets. “We’ve used traditional techniques like resham, aari, zardosi and hand-forged metallic thread work, tailored specifically for masculine silhouettes. These include motifs drawn from jamawars, Kashmiri kashidakari and French paisleys. Vintage jamawar shawls inspired the use of dense, tapestry-like embroidery. French paisleys informed the fluidity and elegance of the motifs. Kashmiri kashidakari brought in a sense of fine detailing and tonal layering,” the couturier elucidates.

Heritage textiles

For this debut, the collection primarily features rich, heritage-rooted fabrics such as silk brocades, handwoven jacquards, chanderi silks and fine wool blends — each selected for its ability to hold structure while beautifully showcasing intricate embroidery. “The colour palette for An Heirloom Summer is a refined blend of inky blacks, antique ivories, muted golds and soft silvers. These shades were carefully chosen to enhance the intricate textures and detailed embroidery,” she notes.

₹85,000 onwards. Available online.

Inspired by jamawar heirlooms, French paisleys and Kashmiri kashidakari, Dolly J’s debut menswear line is all about textiles
Dolly J’s new couture collection, La Vie en Rose, celebrates the timeless beauty and strength of the modern Indian woman
Dolly J

Related Stories

No stories found.
X