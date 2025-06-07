Inspired by jamawar, French paisleys and Kashmiri kashidakari, Dolly J’s debut menswear line is all about textiles

Celebrated couturier Dolly J steps into menswear with the debut of An Heirloom Summer, her first-ever collection for men. “I’ve always believed couture should carry meaning and legacy. With An Heirloom Summer, it felt like the right time to offer a men’s line that reflects the same craftsmanship and emotion I bring to women’s wear. Today’s modern gentleman seeks more than style — he seeks stories, heritage and timelessness. This collection is my response to that,” she begins.