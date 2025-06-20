Label Ritu Kumar’s Summer Atelier 2025 blends heritage craft with modern glamour

What draws customers to Ritu Kumar’s collection—beyond traditional textiles, native crafts, distinctive patchwork, and a vibrant blend of prints and patterns—is the sense of a wandering, adventurous spirit. This design ideology has served in Label Ritu Kumar’ Summer Atelier 2025 too, a collection that captures the vibrant pulse of summer in the city. Brimming with colour, movement, and effortless charm, the collection channels the season’s spirit through bold silhouettes and striking details.

Ritu Kumar introduces next-generation denim with a high-fashion edge

Voluminous shapes, asymmetrical lines, and playful proportions redefine contemporary femininity. Florals bloom across breezy fabrics, while bows, lacing, and fluttering ruffles bring softness and spontaneity to life. The collection also introduces next-generation denim and elevated staples, offering a fresh take on off-duty dressing.