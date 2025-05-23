Anju Modi brings modern handloom elegance to Chennai with new collection Virasat

Anju has long been known for her thoughtful reinterpretation of Indian heritage. Her latest collection continues that legacy, bringing traditional handwoven textiles into a modern, wearable form. “I’ve used a lot of khadi, Salem cotton, and kanchipuram silks,” she says, adding that these have been layered and styled in ways that reflect contemporary lifestyles. A khadi jacket worn over a soft sari, or a pleated skirt paired with an embroidered dupatta—each look invites versatility.

A palette of spices and softness

The colour story in Virasat is evocative and warm—drawn from India’s spice box and the subtle hues of nature. “I take a lot of inspiration from Indian spices. There’s haldi (turmeric), kesari (saffron), laal mirch (red chilli), and a beautiful, soft pashmina tone, which is like the colour of raw wool from the sheep,” Anju explains. The palette is at once vibrant and grounded—gold blended with red, saffron with ivory, creating an earthy but celebratory aesthetic.

Muted tones, she notes, are now a preferred choice for brides. “Even brides today are moving toward softer tones like the pashmina shade. It’s not white, not grey—just a faint, serene whisper of a colour. And, of course, the timeless red and gold are still there, but they’re paired in new ways to feel both classic and fresh.”

Craft meets consciousness

Anju has always seen herself as a bridge between past and present, tradition and innovation. But with Virasat, she’s also making a strong statement on sustainability. “This time, I focused on layering—you’ll see a sari styled over a skirt with a jacket. But each piece is sold separately. So a customer can just pick one item and pair it with something they already own. It’s about thoughtful dressing.”

That, she explains, is part of a larger shift in how Indian fashion should evolve. “Our wardrobes are full, yet we often feel we have nothing to wear. I wanted to offer solutions—pieces that are flexible, re-wearable, and high on emotional and craft value.”