Anamika Khanna expands to South India with new Hyderabad flagship

Long regarded as a pioneer of modern Indian couture, Anamika Khanna is known for her nuanced understanding of craft and silhouette. Her work unites traditional and contemporary elements, crafting pieces that remain timeless and relevant, striking and wearable. With the launch of this new flagship, her label steps into the South with intention and intimacy, bringing her world closer to a city that has always appreciated elegance, artistry, and individuality.

A blend of structure and softness

The store has been designed to reflect that very ethos—a blend of structure and softness. With clean lines, earthy textures, hand-done fresco-style walls, and layered details that evoke the charm of Indian homes, the space offers an immersive, elevated experience rooted in craftsmanship and quiet elegance.