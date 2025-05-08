Anamika Khanna expands to South India with new Hyderabad flagship

Anamika Khanna brings her internationally celebrated designs to Hyderabad with the launch of a new flagship store in Banjara Hills, one of the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. This new address is more than a luxury experience; it is a space that encapsulates the spirit of Anamika Khanna’s fashion philosophy, rooted in heritage and interpreted for the now.
Long regarded as a pioneer of modern Indian couture, Anamika Khanna is known for her nuanced understanding of craft and silhouette. Her work unites traditional and contemporary elements, crafting pieces that remain timeless and relevant, striking and wearable. With the launch of this new flagship, her label steps into the South with intention and intimacy, bringing her world closer to a city that has always appreciated elegance, artistry, and individuality.
A blend of structure and softness
The store has been designed to reflect that very ethos—a blend of structure and softness. With clean lines, earthy textures, hand-done fresco-style walls, and layered details that evoke the charm of Indian homes, the space offers an immersive, elevated experience rooted in craftsmanship and quiet elegance.
“Hyderabad has always held a special place in my heart—with its quiet elegance, deep-rooted heritage, and genuine love for craft,” says Anamika Khanna. “Bringing our store here was a deeply personal journey. It’s not just a space to display garments, but one that invites people into our world—a world shaped by thoughtful design, subtle detailing, and an approach that balances legacy with modern ease. It’s about creating something that feels intimate, distinctive, and true to the spirit of individual expression.”
The flagship houses the complete spectrum of Anamika Khanna’s offerings. From handcrafted couture that features intricate embroideries and deconstructed silhouettes to the more accessible AK-OK line, each collection is a study in contrasts, feminine. While the couture speaks to celebration and occasion,
AK-OK brings a sense of everyday luxury with its sharply tailored separates, co-ords, jackets, and seasonless accessories. Whether it’s a wedding ensemble, a red carpet look, or simply an elevated take on the everyday, the store presents a seamless extension of the Anamika Khanna universe.
This new flagship is more than a physical space; it’s a cultural statement. A place where tradition and modernity, form and feeling, co-exist in perfect balance. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in the South, one shaped by style, substance, and a quiet sense of luxury.