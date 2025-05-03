Apala by Sumit opens flagship store in Mehrauli, designed as a living museum

Apala by Sumit, the jewellery house known for pioneering artistic silver craftsmanship, has opened the doors to its new flagship boutique in Mehrauli, Delhi. Nestled in one of the city's most historically rich neighbourhoods, the store offers more than just a retail experience—it's an immersive journey through India's artisanal legacy and contemporary design philosophy.

Since its inception in 2006, Apala by Sumit has been at the forefront of redefining silver jewellery, using the metal as a medium for storytelling. The Mehrauli flagship marks a new chapter for the brand, not only showcasing its signature handcrafted jewellery but also debuting sculptural artworks by founder and creative director, Sumit Sawhney. This expansion follows the success of Apala’s existing boutiques in Hauz Khas Village and DLF Galleria, further anchoring the brand's dedication to innovation and craftsmanship.

Inspired by Qutub Minar

Designed as a living museum, the boutique pays homage to the region’s architectural heritage. The interiors draw inspiration from the red sandstone grandeur of the nearby Qutub Minar. Antique brass urns, vintage books, and aged curios serve as backdrops for the intricate jewellery, transforming the space into an atmosphere of quiet opulence and timelessness.