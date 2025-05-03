Apala by Sumit opens flagship store in Mehrauli, designed as a living museum

Apala by Sumit, the jewellery house known for pioneering artistic silver craftsmanship, has opened the doors to its new flagship boutique in Mehrauli, Delhi. Nestled in one of the city's most historically rich neighbourhoods, the store offers more than just a retail experience—it's an immersive journey through India's artisanal legacy and contemporary design philosophy.
Since its inception in 2006, Apala by Sumit has been at the forefront of redefining silver jewellery, using the metal as a medium for storytelling. The Mehrauli flagship marks a new chapter for the brand, not only showcasing its signature handcrafted jewellery but also debuting sculptural artworks by founder and creative director, Sumit Sawhney. This expansion follows the success of Apala’s existing boutiques in Hauz Khas Village and DLF Galleria, further anchoring the brand's dedication to innovation and craftsmanship.
Inspired by Qutub Minar
Designed as a living museum, the boutique pays homage to the region’s architectural heritage. The interiors draw inspiration from the red sandstone grandeur of the nearby Qutub Minar. Antique brass urns, vintage books, and aged curios serve as backdrops for the intricate jewellery, transforming the space into an atmosphere of quiet opulence and timelessness.
Sawhney, trained at GIA and JDTI, is widely respected for pushing the boundaries of silver work. His distinctive approach combines ancient techniques like rawa (granulation), kundan settings, and sculptural filigree with themes drawn from mythology and nature. The result is a body of work that is both rooted in tradition and strikingly modern. His new sculptural installations—made with Indian stones, brass, and salvaged vintage materials—extend this philosophy into the world of physical art.
Apala’s commitment to craft is evident in every detail. Collaborating closely with master artisans across India, the brand ensures that time-honoured techniques remain alive in the contemporary design landscape. This respect for heritage has made Apala a favourite among Bollywood’s style icons, with names like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently seen in the label’s bold silver pieces.
At the core of this evolution is a reverence for both storytelling and preservation. “The Mehrauli flagship is more than just a store; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to preserving and celebrating India's rich artistic heritage,” says Sumit Sawhney. “We invite you to step into a world where silver is transformed into wearable art, where history comes alive, and where every piece tells a story.”